London Irish play Coventry in Greene King IPA Championship on Saturday

London Irish Director of Rugby Declan Kidney welcomes Ofisa Treviranus back into his Exiles side for Saturday’s Greene King IPA Championship trip to Coventry Rugby (kick-off 3pm).
Treviranus is named at No. 8 after helping Samoa qualify for the 2019 World Cup this summer, while there are also starts for Jake Schatz and Blair Cowan at blindside and openside flanker respectively.
Scrum-half Scott Steele partners Stephen Myler at the heart of an Exiles backline, which sees Tom Parton retain his place at full-back after impressing during last week’s 29-20 victory over Bedford Blues.
Though his side recorded wins against Ealing, Nottingham and Bedford, Declan Kidney knows a stern test awaits his side at Coventry:
“Coventry have not lost a home game for just over a year and we know that we are going to a real rugby venue. We will have to be at the top of our game to come away with a positive result.”
London Irish Team:
15. Tom Parton, 14. Topsy Ojo, 13. Brendan Macken, 12. Tom Stephenson, 11. Luke McLean, 10. Stephen Myler, 9. Scott Steele.
- Gordon Reid, 2. Dave Porecki, 3. Ollie Hoskins, 4. Josh McNally (captain), 5. Teofilo Paulo, 6. Jake Schatz, 7. Blair Cowan, 8. Ofisa Treviranus.
London Irish Replacements:
16. Saia Fainga’a, 17. Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, 18. Patric Cilliers, 19. Barney Maddison, 20. Matt Rogerson, 21. Ben Meehan, 22. Bryce Campbell.