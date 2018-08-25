McCloskey signs new contract at Ulster

Stuart McCloskey has put pen to paper on a new three year extension to his contract at Ulster rugby which will see him stay at the Kingspan Stadium till 2022 at least.

McCloskey played his rugby with Bangor GS and Dungannon RFC before making the move to the province and he went on to make his senior Ulster debut in February 2014. Since then he has went on to make 82 appearance for the province, while he also has made three appearances for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in that time.

Speaking to the official Ulster rugby website, ulsterrugby.com he said I’m really excited to have signed a new contract. I grew up dreaming of playing for Ulster and I feel privileged to now be in a position to pull the jersey on every week. He went on to say further “We’ve recruited strongly and have a core group of experienced players who still have their best years ahead of them. We also have a large number of promising young players coming through the system, and I’ve no doubt that they will make a big impact in the coming years. “I’m looking forward to seeing how things come together for us as we aim to bounce back to where we belong. Hopefully the supporters can buy into that as well and we can reward their loyalty.

Director of Ulster rugby Bryan Cunningham also was pleased that McCloskey signed a new contract extension at the club, he said “This is very positive news for us going into the new season. We have quite a young squad so having experienced players like Stuart on board is hugely important”. He went on to McCloskey has been a pivotal player for the province over the last few seasons and his play making has also developed, he said ”Stu has really grown in stature over the past couple of seasons and is a key figure for us in both attack and defence. His ability to cross the gain line is well-known, but his playmaking abilities have developed under the coaching of Dwayne Peel and he is a massive threat with ball in hand. I’m sure we’ll see him improve even more in the seasons ahead.”

Ulster begin their PRO 14 season next Saturday with a home game at the Kingspan Stadium against Welsh side Scarlets with a 5.15pm kick off.