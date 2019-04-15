Michael Kearney joins European Professional Club Rugby Board

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the organisers of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup, is pleased to announce that Michael Kearney has been appointed to its Board.

Kearney, who will represent the Irish Rugby Football Union on the Board, replaces Paul McNaughton, who has been succeeded on EPCR’s Executive Committee by Andrea Rinaldo.

Kearney was previously Ireland Team Manager and he has also carried out similar managerial roles with both Leinster Rugby and the Ireland Under 20s.

Kearney said: “I’m delighted to join the EPCR Board and I hope my experience in the professional game will help me to make a positive contribution to a dynamic and ever-changing rugby landscape.”

EPCR Chairman Simon Halliday, said: “Michael’s extensive knowledge, passion and enthusiasm makes him an excellent and appropriate replacement for Paul McNaughton whose major contribution to the development of European club rugby tournaments is both valued and appreciated.”

The Board of EPCR now has the following members: Simon Halliday (Chairman), Philip Browne (IRFU), Mark Dodson (Scottish Rugby), Fabrizio Gaetaniello (FIR), Robert Howat (Scottish Rugby), Michael Kearney (IRFU), Mark McCafferty (PRL), Nigel Melville (RFU), Julie Paterson (WRU), Martyn Phillips (WRU), Andrea Rinaldo (FIR), Yann Roubert (LNR) and Serge Simon (FFR).

