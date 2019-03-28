More Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets to go on sale on Saturday, 18 May

Irish rugby fans will be delighted to hear that there will more tickets going on sale for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Lots of Irish fans were left disappointed after the first round of the ticket lottery, however in another boost for those wishing to attend Asia’s first Rugby World Cup, fans will have another opportunity to secure their place with the announcement of a second general ticket sales phase, which opens at 18:00 JST on Saturday, 18 May.

May launch for Official Resale Service

Recognising that plans change, fans will be able to sell and purchase tickets via the Rugby World Cup 2019 Official Resale Service. Opening at 18:00 JST on Friday, 31 May, the service will give fans a safe and secure platform for fans to re-sell Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets at face value to for matches they can no longer attend.

Further details will be released ahead of the opening of the resale service at www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.

Japan ready to welcome the world

With Japan 2019 on track to attract the biggest-ever gathering of overseas fans for a Rugby World Cup, the organising committee is urging fans not to miss out on what promises to be a very special celebration of rugby, its values and Japanese culture.

With just under six months to go, a very interesting picture is developing as to where fans are travelling to Japan from, as you can see from the table below.