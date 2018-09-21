Munster ‘A’ still unbeaten in Celtic Cup after 34-17 win over Dragons ‘A’

Munster ‘A’ 34 Dragons ‘A’ 17

Tries from Fineen Wycherley, Jeremy Loghman, John Poland and Calvin Nash, along with the precise kicking ability of Ben Healy, gave Munster ‘A’ a victory in their second home game in the inaugural season of the Celtic Cup, when they hosted Dragons ‘A’ at Irish Independent Park in Cork with an early 5.30pm kick-off.

Dragons ‘A’ kicker Jacob Botica opened the scoring inside the first three minutes of the game as he slotted over an easy penalty from directly in front of the posts.

Munster had most of the possession from then on, with an inviting crossfield kick from Ben Healy almost finding winger Alex Wootton, only for Will Talbot-Davies to outjump the Munsterman for possession.

Munster’s hard work was finally rewarded in the 24th minute when Fineen Wycherley crashed over the line from close range following constant pressure from the men in red. Ben Healy comfortably slotted over the conversion for a 7-3 lead to the hosts with just over a quarter of the game played.

Fleet-footed prop Jeremy Loughman soon danced along the touchline with great precision, despite the best efforts of the Dragons to put him into touch, to reach for the corner and score his side’s second five-pointer of the evening. As good as the movement for the try was, the kicking effort of Healy for the conversion matched it, as he dissected the posts from the touchline in front of the West Stand to move his side 14-3 ahead.

When it looked as though Peter Malone’s side would take a comfortable lead into the dressing room at half time, slack marking allowed the Welsh side to strike as centre Calvin Wellington touched down behind the posts. An easy conversion effort saw Jaco Botica reduce the deficit, leaving Munster with a four point lead, 14-10 at the break.

It took until after the 60 minute mark for the first score of the second half, as John Poland scraped over from the bottom a ruck and touched down for his side’s third try of the game. Ben Healy maintained his excellent kicking for the posts as he converted for an 11 point lead, at 21-10.

A high tackle from Dragons ‘A’ captain Lennon Greggains allowed the dependable and accurate Healy kick a long range penalty for 24-10. Illegal blocking of a man by the Welsh side minutes later gave Healy a straight forward penalty kick, bringing his evening’s contribution to 12 points.

Calvin Nash got his side’s fourth try of the evening when the Munster side had their opponents outstreched as he received the ball in splendid isolation on the wing, and touching down before replacement Jake Flannery added the extras.

Dragons ‘A’ captain Lennon Greggains, who had spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin, scored a late consolation try for his side on the stroke of full time. Jacob Botica added the two points, but Munster ‘A’ maintained their 100% record in the Celtic Cup with a comfortable 34-17 win.