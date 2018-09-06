Munster ‘A’ v Connacht ‘A’ – Celtic Cup Rd 1, Friday at 5.30pm in Irish Independent Park

The new Celtic Cup competition begins on Friday evening with Munster ‘A’ hosting Connacht ‘A’ at Irish Independent Park in Cork, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Munster ‘A’ Head Coach Peter Malone has named his team which includes 10 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players in a side that will be captained by Darren O’Shea.

The back three of Stephen Fitzgerald at full-back with Calvin Nash and Alex Wootton on either wing has plenty experience, with Wootton having featured prominently in the try-scoring stakes in recent seasons for the province.

Alex McHenry and Matt More are named in the centre, while Malone has chosen James Hart and Bill Johnston as the half-backs.

Munster Academy hooker Diarmuid Barron will partner props Jeremy Loughman and Ciarán Parker in the front row, with Darren O’Shea and Seán O’Connor in the second row.

The Munster ‘A’ back row consists of UCC’s John Hodnett and Munster Academy players Jack Daly and Gavin Coombes.

Young Munster hooker Billy Scannell, a brother of Niall and Rory, is named among the replacements alongside props Cronan Gleeson and Keynan Knox.

All Ireland League players Evan Mintern (Cork Con) and Dan Walsh (Young Munster) are also on the bench along with scrum-half Jack Stafford, Ben Healy (out-half) and Liam Coombes (back three).

Munster ‘A’ Team:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald, 14. Calvin Nash, 13. Matt More, 12. Alex McHenry, 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Bill Johnston, 9. James Hart.

1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. Ciarán Parker, 4. Darren O’Shea (captain), 5. Seán O’Connor, 6. Jack Daly, 7. John Hodnett, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Munster ‘A’ Replacements:

16. Billy Scannell, 17. Cronan Gleeson, 18. Keynan Knox, 19. Evan Mintern, 20. Dan Walsh, 21. Jack Stafford, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Liam Coombes.