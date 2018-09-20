Munster ‘A’ v Dragons ‘A’ in Celtic Cup at Irish Independent Park, Friday 5.30pm

Peter Malone’s Munster ‘A’ side is back in action at Irish Independent Park on Friday evening as they face Dragons ‘A’ in their third game of the Celtic Cup (kick off 5.30pm).

Malone has named Fineen Wycherley as captain as his team bids for three wins from three following victories over Connacht Eagles and Ospreys ‘A’ in Rounds 1 and 2 respectively.

There are a total of nine Greencore Munster Academy players and seven club representatives included in the Munster ‘A’ squad.

There are five changes to the side that defeated Ospreys ‘A’ 52-7 away last weekend as Alex Wootton, Ben Healy, John Poland, Ciarán Parker and Billy Scannell are all named in the starting line-up.

Both Scannell and Parker join Jeremy Loughman in the front row while the rest of the Munster ‘A’ pack remains unchanged.

Ben Healy will make his first Munster ‘A’ start alongside John Poland in the new look half back pairing, while Wootton forms the back three with Stephen Fitzgerald and Calvin Nash.

The replacements bench includes Munster Academy player Eoghan Clarke, Development player Cronan Gleeson, Paddy Kelly of Young Munster, Newcastle West’s Charlie O’Doherty, and Shannon’s Jake Flannery.

Munster ‘A’ Team:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald, 14. Alex Wootton, 13. Matt More, 12. Alex McHenry, 11. Calvin Nash, 10. Ben Healy, 9. John Poland.

1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Billy Scannell, 3. Ciarán Parker, 4. Fineen Wycherley (captain), 5. Seán O’Connor, 6. Jack Daly, 7. John Hodnett, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Munster ‘A’ Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke, 17. Cronan Gleeson, 18. Keynan Knox, 19. Paddy Kelly, 20. Darragh O’Grady, 21. Charlie O’Doherty, 22. Jake Flannery, 23. Seán French.