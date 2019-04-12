Munster beat Benetton to top Conference A

Benetton 28 Munster 37

Munster have surged back to the top of Conference A in the PRO 14 after powerful 37-28 win at the Stadio Monigo on Friday.

Benetton themselves had an excellent chance of qualifying also they are in Conference B and a win here would have cemented the Italian’s side in the quarter finals. They started the game strongly with a try from Tommaso Benveuti after 7 minutes which was converted by Tomaso Allan. Munster hit back with two tries in three minutes though and put themselves in the driving seat. First up it was Marshall who continued his good try scoring record this season crossing over from a short distance out following a lineout in the corner. Munster 2nd try came after Sam Arnold kicked through, Benetton somehow spilled the ball and knocked on and then a loose pass was thrown by the Italians only to land in the hands of Goggin who crossed over. Benetton hit back with two penalties from Allan and they led by 16-14. However, JJ Hanrahan kicked a penalty on 25 minutes to give the visitors the lead once again. Benetton though had the final say of the half, as they ran in another try this time full back Jayden Howard found space on the left and passed to Ioane who was not going to be stopped. The conversion was missed. 21-17 to the Italians at half time.

On the resumption the Italians stretched the lead further as they were rewarded a penalty try. The penalty try came after Darren Sweetnam deliberately knocked on. Sweetnam was subsequently sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes. Benevenuti was also sin binned for the Italians, JJ Hanrahan kicked a penalty to reduce the arrears 28-23 on 61 minutes. Momentum swung in the favour of Munster then as they registered their third try of the game, this time it was Dan Goggin who broke down the left hand side wing before laying off to Daly who went over. Hanrahan kicked the resulting conversion and Munster led 30-28. Munster weren’t done and it was Hanrahan who took a flat pass and he ran through the defence before laying off to Matthewson who finished. With 10 minutes to go Benetton tried all they could but Munster were playing in the right areas of the pitch and ultimately saw the game out. Munster 37 Benetton 28 the final score.