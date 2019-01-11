Munster brush aside Gloucester with ease in Champions Cup

Gloucester 15 Munster 41

Another stunning performance from Joey Carbery set Munster up for a comprehensive win over Gloucester on Friday evening, with the fly half kicking 26 points in a man of the match performance for Johaan Van Graan’s men.

The game began nip and tuck with no score in side in the opening 14 minutes. It was the hosts then that got a penalty soon after the 14th minute through Billy Twelvetrees, he split the posts but in frank that was as good as it good as Munster started to exert pressure with Conor Murray coming to the fore with good box kicking targeting players tactically with the high ball. Carbery got the first of his and Munster’s points on 20 minutes with a penalty and the scores were tied. However, they then took control, went on to get 13 points without reply in a 7 minute spell. CJ Stander made a superb tackle breaking run to set up Carbery who crossed the line and then went on to convert. However, things got worse before they got better for Gloucester. Another Munster try. Munster went through numerous phases with Conor Murray calling the shots as per usual, the phases eventually built up and Gloucester ran out of men in defence to allow Scannell to brush aside Charlie Sharples to touch down. Carbery converted the extra two points. It was 20-3 at the break and Munster were out of sight, or so you would have thought !

Gloucester knew they had to score first to have any chance of sustaining a comeback. They did that in a long passage of play where Munster captain O’Mahony went off. It was 35 phases it took them to break down the Munster defence but Cipriani’s long floating pass found Thorley who crossed the line unopposed. Twelvetrees missed the conversion from a tight angle, it was 20-8 now. However, no sooner than that try was scored Munster were then down at the other end getting another try through Keith Earls. This time it was back row forward Billy Holland who provided the assist to allow Earls to dive over in the corner.

Conway then had a try dissallowed for a forward pass in the run up by Irish centre Chris Farrell, Joe Schmidt will have been very happy to see him play for sure ! However, the game was finished as a contest even before Munster added the extra two tries. The first of which came from Conway, before the man of the match Carbery had the final say on proceedings when he intercepted to compound misery further on David Humphreys. Carbery as well as his two tries kicked 5 conversions and 2 penalties not a bad nights work for the number 10 who Joe Schmidt will also be taken a look at now given Johnny Sexton’s absence for Leinster on Saturday.