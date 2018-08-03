Munster & Ireland legend Paul O’Connell named Stade Francais’ new forwards coach

Paul O’Connell, the former Munster Rugby and Ireland captain, has been announced this afternoon as Stade Francais Paris’ new forwards coach.

The former Lions’ captain was part of the coaching set-up with the Ireland U20 side last season but will join former Munster man Mike Prendergast as part of former South African coach Heyneke Meyer’s coaching team for the new season.

Stade Francais, who finished in 12th place in last season’s Top 14, confirmed O’Connell’s appointment via their Twitter account.

✍☘ Welcome in the #PinkArmy @Paul_OConnell ! La légende irlandaise devient coach des avants en charge de la touche pour les deux prochaines saisons (plus une en option). #TousParisiens #SFParis pic.twitter.com/xtIEzHrKcS — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) 3 Lúnasa 2018

Limerick man O’Connell, who was forced to retire due to injury in February 2016, has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

“I’m very happy to be in Paris and working with this great club,” the 38-year-old said in a short video released by Stade Francais.

Paul O’Connell will be based in the same city as his former teammates Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo, both of whom will play with Racing 92.