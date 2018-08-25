Munster kept scoreless in pre-season game by their European Champions Cup opponents Exeter Chiefs 

Munster Rugby 0 Exeter Chiefs 12

Munster played Gallagher Premiership side Exeter Chiefs for the first time ever when the two sides met at Irish Independent Park, Cork, in the second and final Kearys Renault Series of pre-season games on Friday night.

Munster were kept scoreless for the entire 80 minutes with the English heavyweights scoring two tries, one of them converted, without reply. The first score, which was initially set up by a Chiefs lineout steal, saw Olly Woodburn touch down in the corner in the 10th minute. Gareth Steenson’s conversion attempt went left and wide of the uprights leaving the visitors in a 5-0 lead.

Exeter’s prop Harry Williams claimed his side’s second score of the game, another try, when touching down in the same corner as Woodburn. This time the conversion attempt was judged to perfection, meaning the English side took the maximum seven points on this occassion.

Munster lost Tommy O’Donnell to injury in the opening period with the Tipperary man being replaced by Jack Daly only 17 minutes into the game. Summer signing Arno Both made his Munster debut off the bench when replacing Gavin Coombes minutes before the half-time whistle.

Similar to last Friday night’s game against London Irish, both sides made numerous changes in the second 40 minutes meaning some of the continuity was gone out of the game.

Early second half pressure from the home side failed to produce an early try, with Munster camped on the Chiefs’ line for a number of minutes. Arno Botha took possession of the ball from the back of a Munster scrum, but despite his best efforts, and pressure from the home side, the big South African was unable to cross the line.

Even though the home side had much of the early second period possession in the Exeter half of the field, they still failed to register any type of score.

The Munster management will have to be disappointed the side failed to score in 80 minutes in their final pre-season effort, while on the positive side, the forceful contribution of Arno Botha must have been pleasing for Johann van Graan.

Munster begin their Guinness Pro14 campaign at Thomond Park next weekend, on Saturday 1st September, against South African side Toyota Cheetahs, with an evening 5.15pm kick-off.