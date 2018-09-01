Munster open Guinness Pro14 campaign with 6-try win over Toyota Cheetahs

Munster Rugby 38 Toyota Cheetahs 0

In warm sunshine at Thomond Park on Saturday evening, Munster opened their Guinness Pro14 season with a decisive 38-0 win over Toyota Cheetahs, with opening half tries from Rory Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne followed by four more in the second period from Tommy O’Donnell, JJ Hanrahan, Dave O’Callaghan and Darren Sweetnam.

Johann van Graan’s side saw a meagre 4% of possession in the first 6 minutes of the game as the South African side dominated the possession stakes. Their only scoring attempt, however, was a missed Schoeman penalty within the first three minutes of the game from just inside the Munster 10m line.

Patience was the key for the home side and this was rewarded 16 minutes in when Rory Scannell broke the deadlock. A burst from the impressive Darren Sweetnam saw the former Cork Senior hurler cause problems for the Cheetahs defence. Sweetnam created space for his teammate out wide by drawing in the defending South Africans, thus allowing Scannell to burst for the touchline and score the five-pointer. Unfortunately JJ Hanrahan missed his opening conversion attempt, as he would do with his third in the second period of the game.

In the 24th minute another move involving Sweetnam saw the Corkman again break through the Cheetahs defence, only to find himself bundled into touch by Maxwane and Small-Smith with his eyes firmly set on the try line.

When the home side won a 30th minute penalty, van Graan’s team opted to kick for the touchline, a decision that would pay off when scoring their second try through Dave Kilcoyne. The referee had initial doubt about the grounding, but his TMO confirmed the legality of the score. Hanrahan this time convereted for a 12-0 half time lead.

Cheetahs’ winger Maxwane and fullback Jaer showed their pace when slicing through a stranded Munster defence early in the second half, but a diving tackle from Ireland 7s player Shane Daly, making his Munster Rugby debut this evening, prevented the South Africans from opening the second half scoring.

A second missed Schoeman penalty attempt from inside the Munster 22, in front of the East Stand, early in the second half, was the only other opportunity the visitors had of erasing their zero score in the game.

A popped up pass from Neil Cronin to Tommy O’Donnell allowed the Tipperary man in for his side’s third try of the evening, though Hanrahan missed the conversion effort which followed.

With Munster well clear on the scoreboard captain Billy Holland thought he had scored the bonus-point try in the 63rd minute when stretching to touch down. The decision of the TMO was that Holland had lost control of the ball before he stretched for the line, a decision which was met with disappointment by the small attendance in Limerick.

The bonus-point try arrived very shortly afterwards when JJ Hanrahan sprinted over the line for a try he would go on to convert, his second successful conversion, leaving Munster 24-0 ahead.

Dave O’Callaghan added the fifth try of the game before Man of the Match Darren Sweetnam ran from his own half of the field to touch down for a much deserved try, and his side’s sixth of the game. Hanrahan converted both five-pointers for a final 38-0 scoreline.

HIGHLIGHTS:@Munsterrugby 38-0 Cheetahs. All the tries and more from a great start to the #GuinnessPRO14 for Munster!#MUNvCHE pic.twitter.com/On02Dsw7z3 — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 1, 2018

Arno Botha, Mike Haley and Neil Cronin made their Guinness Pro14 debuts for Munster this evening against Toyota Cheetahs, as did Ireland 7s player Shane Daly. Former Leinster player Joey Carbery got a huge reception when introduced during the second half of the game following his much-publicised move south during the close season. Munster Rugby Academy player Gavin Coombes also played a part having being named in his first Guinness Pro14 squad.

Final score: Munster Rugby 38 Toyota Cheetahs 0