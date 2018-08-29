Munster Rugby 2018/19- Fixtures, Team News and Prediction

So it’s that time of the year again rugby will be back on our screens this weekend with all four provinces in action. In this article we will take you through Munster Rugby, we will look ahead to their upcoming season, give some team news as in players that have arrived and left the club, as well as giving news on upcoming fixtures and our prediction for the year ahead.

Fixtures

PR0 14

September – 1st Sept v Cheetahs (H) 5.15pm, 7th Sept v Glasgow (A) 7.35pm, 14th Sept v Ospreys (H) 7.35pm, Sept 21st v Cardiff (A) 7.35pm, Sept 29th v Ulster (H) 7.35pm.

October – 6th October v Leinster (A) 6pm, 27th October v Glasgow (H) 5.15pm

November – 4th Nov v Cheetahs (A) 4.45pm, 25th November v Zebre (Away) 4.30pm, 30th Nov v Edinburgh (H) 7.35pm.

December – 21st Dec v Ulster (A) 7.35pm, 29th Dec v Leinster (H) 5.15pm.

January – 5th Jan v Connacht (A) 7.35pm, 26th Jan v Dragons (A) 3pm.

February – Feb 15th v Southern Kings (H), 7.35pm, Feb 22nd v Ospreys (A) 7.35pm.

March – March 2nd v Scarlets (A) 5pm, March 22/23rd v Zebre (H) t.b.c

April – April 5th/6th v Cardiff (H) t.b.c, April 12th/13th, v Benetton (A) t.b.c, April 26th/27th v Connacht (H) t.b.c

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 Fixtures (All times are local) Round 1 Saturday, October 13 Exeter Chiefs v Munster Rugby, Sandy Park Stadium, 3.15pm – BT Sport Round 2 Saturday, October 20 Munster Rugby v Gloucester Rugby, Thomond Park, 1pm – TV3 / Channel 4 & BT Sport Round 3 Sunday, December 9 Munster Rugby v Castres Olympique, Thomond Park, 1pm – BT Sport & beIN Sports Round 4 Saturday, December 15 Castres Olympique v Munster Rugby, Stade Pierre Fabre, 6.30pm – beIN Sports & BT Sport Round 5 Friday, January 11 Gloucester Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingsholm Stadium, 7.45pm – BT Sport Round 6 Saturday, January 19 Munster Rugby v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park, 5.30pm – Host broadcaster TBC & BT Sport

Team News

Munster have lost several players through transferring to different teams. Simon Zebo has left to play with Racing in France, Robin Copeland has gone west to play with Connacht, while David Johnson has gone to Ealing Trailfinders and Gerbrandt Grobler has to English Premiership side Gloucester.

Several players have been drafted in to the squad also though. Joey Carbery has made the move from Leinster, while Tadgh Beirne who was Scarlets player of the year has made the journey across to see to join the red army also. South African Arno Botha and former Sale Sharks player Mike Haley have also transferred to Munster. Several academy players have also made the step up to the first team and these include Calvin Nash, Liam O’Connor and Fineen Wycherley.

Preview

Munster face a difficult enough campaign. They finished second last season in the PRO 14 in Conference behind Glasgow Warriors. They won 13 games from 21, drawing 1 and losing 7. They lost out narrowly to Leinster in the PRO 14 semi-final 16-15 while they also were eliminated at the semi-final stages of the Champions Cup losing out 27-22 to French side Racing Metro. They have a tough Champions Cup pool once more but I expect to see them in the last four.

Prediction

I expect Munster to have another good season. Last season they reached semi-final in both competitions. They would be hoping they can go a step further in each to battle it out for silverware. I expect them to reach the semi-final stages in both tournaments yet again and from there anything can happen.