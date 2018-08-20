Munster Rugby pre-season opens with 32-28 win over Declan Kidney’s London Irish

Munster Rugby 32 London Irish 28

Two tries from Mike Sherry, along with five-pointers from Darren Sweetnam, Brian Scott and Dan Goggin helped Munster overcome Declan Kidney’s London Irish side on a score of 32-28 in the first game on the new modified 3G surface at Irish Independent Park, Cork.

The game saw Liam Coombes, Jack Daly, Cronan Gleeson, Mike Haley and Alex McHenry all make their first Munster Rugby senior appearance.

Matt Williams opened the scoring for London Irish in the 11th minute despite the home side having dominated until then. An astray Munster pass saw the ball kicked on as the centre showed pace to cross the line for the try, with Greig Tonks adding the conversion for a 7-0 early lead for the visitors.

Munster’s opening try came out of nothing as the Exiles were in control and on the attack. A kick ahead by Dan Goggin, then added to by Darren Sweetnam saw the former Cork Senior hurler score a five-pointer in the corner. James Hart’s conversion attempt was wide of the mark, leaving the Exiles with a two-point lead after just 16 minutes: Munster 5 London Irish 7.

The lively, industrious and inventive Sweetnam soon tried a similar trick as he kicked ahead along the right-hand touch line. Stephen Fitzgerald read the plan and kicked further ahead only for the effort to be cleared and into touch. In the move that followed Brian Scott touched down for Munster to put them ahead for the first time in the game.

JJ Hanrahan’s conversion effort seemed to be going for the posts before it changed direction late on, and went wide. The Kerryman would soon make amends by scoring a 29th minute drop-goal to extend his side’s lead to 13-7.

Munster’s third try of the evening came in the 34th minute through Dan Goggin in the corner. A difficult conversion attempt by Hanrahan was successful, his best kick of the night, with the Currow player putting Munster 20-7 ahead.

London Irish hit back before half time when Will Hoskins scored a try from a rolling maul. With the conversion attempt unsuccessful, the Munster advantage was narrowed to 6 points at the break.

The second half saw both sets of management make substantial changes to their sides, ensuring that all squad members got some game time. Seven Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players saw action, with Jack Daly, Shane Daly, Gavin Coombes, Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry, Seán O’Connor and Jack Stafford all playing their part.

Munster’s next score came from stalwart Mike Sherry when crossing over from a lineout maul from five metres out, before Ian Keatley – who had come on as a second half replacement – added the extras for a 27-14 score line.

A second drive-over try for Munster came in the final 10 minutes as the red maul drove a despairing London Irish defence back over their line, and Mike Sherry touched down for his second try of the night. The home side was now in a comfortable 32-14 lead.

Topsy Ojo showed some of his brilliance late on as the winger stepped inside his man, burst along the wing, and got in for a try for the Exiles, which Stephen Meyler converted.

Scott Steele added another late try for the Les Kiss-coached side when scoring in the corner on the final whistle. With Meyler again converting, the game ended Munster 32 London Irish 28.