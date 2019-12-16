Munster rugby reveal list of injuries after Saracens match

It has been confirmed that Captain Peter O’Mahony, who was ruled out during the warm-up, sustained a low grade adductor injury.

Tadhg Beirne sustained an ankle fracture in the opening ten minutes and requires surgery.

John Ryan left the field of play after 24 minutes with a calf strain, and the prop will undergo his rehabilitation with the medical department.

Winger Andrew Conway departed for a HIA in the second half, and will follow return to play protocols.

Props Dave Kilcoyne (calf) and Jeremy Loughman (ankle) will return to squad training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Rhys Marshall (knee), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).