Munster rugby reveal list of injuries after Saracens match

Munster Rugby have revealed the list of injuries after Saracens match at Allianz Park on Saturday.
It has been confirmed that Captain Peter O’Mahony, who was ruled out during the warm-up, sustained a low grade adductor injury.
Tadhg Beirne sustained an ankle fracture in the opening ten minutes and requires surgery.
John Ryan left the field of play after 24 minutes with a calf strain, and the prop will undergo his rehabilitation with the medical department.
Winger Andrew Conway departed for a HIA in the second half, and will follow return to play protocols.
Props Dave Kilcoyne (calf) and Jeremy Loughman (ankle) will return to squad training this week.
Continuing to rehab: Rhys Marshall (knee), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).