Munster Rugby v Exeter Chiefs, Irish Independent Park, Cork, Friday at 7.30pm

Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan makes six changes to the starting team that defeated London Irish 32-28 at Irish Independent Park, Cork, for Friday night’s visit of Exeter Chiefs.

Billy Holland will captain the Munster side for the visit of the Gallagher Premiership side in the final of the Kearys Renault Series 2018.

Mike Haley is set to make his first start at full-back, with Darren Sweetnam and Calvin Nash occupying the wings.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin will form the centre partnership for the home side, while out-half Bill Johnston will join James Hart in the half-backs.

Mike Sherry, who scored a brace of tries in Munster’s win last Friday night, will start at hooker, partnering Dave Kilcoyne and Brian Scott in the front row.

South African Jean Kleyn is named in the second row with Billy Holland, while Dave O’Callaghan, last week’s captain Tommy O’Donnell and Greencore Munster Academy player Gavin Coombes complete the side.

New Munster signing Arno Botha is named among the replacements, alongside four Munster Academy players, Liam Coombes, Jack Daly, Shane Daly, Seán O’Connor.

The 31-player squad for the Irish Independent Park fixture also includes front row players

Cronan Gleeson, Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne and Ciarán Parker.

The large matchday squad is completed by Sam Arnold, Neil Cronin, Stephen Fitzgerald, JJ Hanrahan, Ian Keatley, Darren O’Shea and Fineen Wycherley.

Munster Team:

Mike Haley, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Dan Goggin, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Calvin Nash, 10. Bill Johnston, 9. James Hart.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Mike Sherry, 3. Brian Scott, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland (captain), 6. Dave O’Callaghan, 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Munster Replacements:

Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Cronan Gleeson, Ciarán Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea, Seán O’Connor, Jack Daly, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Ian Keatley, Shane Daly, Sam Arnold, Liam Coombes, Stephen Fitzgerald.

Exeter and Munster will also meet again later in the season as both sides have been drawn in European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2. The English side will host Munster at Sandy Park in Round 1 of the competition on Saturday, 13th October 2018, with Munster entertaining them at Thomond Park in Round 6 on Saturday, 19th January 2019. Both games will be live on BT Sport.