Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, 5.15pm Thomond Park – Live on eir sport

Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan makes 12 changes to his side as the southern province attempt to defeat Leinster Rugby for the first time since December 2016.

CJ Stander captains the side in the absence of Peter O’Mahony, with Fineen Wycherley and Chros Cloete partnering the George, South African-born powerhouse.

Mike Haley is again named at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls chosen on the wings.

The midfield partnership consists of Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin and the side’s first choice halfback pairing of Joey Carbery and Conor Murray will start the Interpro game.

Johann van Graan has chosen Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row with South African Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne chosen as locks.

Cian Healy will earn his 200th cap for Leinster as the 31-year-old is named by Leo Cullen to partner James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong in an experienced front row.

Australian Scott Fardy plays alongside James Ryan in the second row, with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van de Flier and Jack Conan named in the engine room.

Jordan Larmour returns to the side at fullback, with Dave Kearney and James Lowe named on the wings.

Garry Ringrose partners Rory O’Loughlin in the centre, with Johnny Sexton and Luke McGrath chosen as the Leinster Rugby half backs.

Munster Team:

15. Mike Haley, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Dan Goggin, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Keith Earls, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Conor Murray.

1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Fineen Wycherley, 7. Chris Cloete, 8. CJ Stander (captain).

Munster Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Billy Holland, 20. Arno Botha, 21. Alby Mathewson, 22. Tyler Bleyendaal, 23. Darren Sweetnam.

Leinster Team:

15. Jordan Larmour, 14. Dave Kearney, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Rory O’Loughlin, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath.

1. Cian Healy, 2. James Tracy, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Scott Fardy, 5. James Ryan, 6. Rhys Ruddock, 7. Josh van de Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Leinster Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Hugh O’Sullivan, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Noel Reid.