Munster Rugby v Ospreys – Irish Independent Park, 7.35pm – Live on TG4 & eir Sport 1

Munster host Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14 at Irish Independent Park tonight at 7.35pm as they hope to return to winning ways following last weekend’s disappointing defeat in Glasgow.

Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan makes eleven changes to his side as he welcomes his Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway and Tadhg Beirne back for the game in Cork, which is live on TG4 and eir Sport 1.

South African Chris Cloete, out of action with forearm and groin injuries since February, returns at flanker.

Both full-back Mike Haley and winger Darren Sweetnam maintain their places and are joined by the returning Andrew Conway in the back three.

Dan Goggin will partner Sam Arnold in the centre with Duncan Williams and Carbery named as the half-back pairing.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer make up the a new front row, with Darren O’Shea named alongside Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Arno Botha, impressive so far for Munster this season, is joined in the back row by the team captain O’Mahony and Cloete.

The match is Munster’s first competitive fixture on the new modified 3G surface at Irish Independent Park. The official opening of the new pitch by An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, will take place ahead of the game.

Munster Rugby Team:

15. Mike Haley, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Dan Goggin, 11. Darren Sweetnam, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Duncan Williams.

1. James Cronin, 2. Rhys Marshall, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. Darren O’Shea, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Chris Cloete, 8. Arno Botha.

Munster Rugby Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. John Ryan, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. Tommy O’Donnell, 21. James Hart, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Jaco Taute