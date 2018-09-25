Munster Rugby’s Jean Kleyn signs three-year contract extension

South African-born lock Jean Kleyn has signed a three-year contract extension with Munster Rugby and will remain with the province until June 2022.

The 25-year-old joined Munster just over two years ago and made his debut for the side in September 2016 when coming on as a replacement in his side’s Pro12 game against the Scarlets.

Later that month the former Stormers and Western Province man scored his first try for Munster in their 20-16 away win against Dragons. Since then the Krugersdorp-born player has scored six tries in 42 appearances for the southern province.

The second row earned his first Munster Player of the Year nomination last season after a campaign which saw him make 25 appearances, including 23 starts.