Munster sign All-Blacks scrum half

Munster have announced the short term signing of All-Black scrum half Alby Mathewson with Conor Murray set to be sideline for the start of the new season.

Munster, who are coached by Johann Van Graan get their PRO 14 campaign underway on Saturday when they welcome the Toyota Cheetahs to Thomond Park for a 5.15pm kick off . However, they will be without their first choice number 9 Conor Murray for the immediate future. It was expected that Murray would make a return in Round 3 or 4 of the competition , however a neck injury may see him out a bit longer and Mathewson has been drafted in as cover on a 4 month contract subject to been granted a valid work permit.

Mathewson, who is 32 has played at the highest level so the PRO 14 tournament should be no problem to him, he has played 5 times for New Zealand as well as going to play for the Blues, Highlanders and Western Force.

At the conclusion of the 2017/18 season he joined French powerhouses Toulon and he went on to play for the Top 14 outfit 19 times. Indeed, he played against Munster in the Champions Cup quarter final. Alby’s previous visit to Limerick seen him make his debut for New Zealand in the 18-16 win over Munster in 2008. He should slot right into a team which is full of leaders like Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander which will drive him on for sure. Joey Carbery will also be in the Munster ranks for the upcoming season having switched over the summer.