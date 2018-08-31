Munster v Cheetahs preview, team news and betting advice.

Munster v Cheetahs

Guinness Pro14, Round 1

Thomond Park, Limerick @5:15pm, Saturday 1st September 2018

Saturday evenings encounter against the Cheetahs could see a first start in the red of Munster for new signing Joey Carbery who is named on the bench. His playing minutes will be limited as part of the IRFU’s player management policy, as will fellow new arrival Tadhg Bernie’s minutes, who is not named in the squad this weekend. However, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin and Mike Haley are all set to make their Pro14 debuts.

Johann Van Graan’s Munster will be looking to improve on their semi-final appearances in both the Pro14 and Champions Cup last season. They lost out to perennial rivals Leinster by the slimmest of margins last May (16-15) in the penultimate game of the Pro14 season, while their Champions Cup trip to Bordeaux turned into a nightmare after the concession of three tries in the first twenty two minutes. They dug deep to come back to within five points at the end and will hope to use these defeats to drive them onto greater heights this time around.

The Cheetahs star performer last season, Clayton Blommetjies, was snapped up by Welsh side Scarlets who defeated them at the Pro14 quarterfinal stage. Prop Tom Botha has left to join the Ospreys and out-half Johan Goosen has joined Montpellier, but has been replaced with Tian Schoeman who has left Bordeaux. Center Francois Venter has moved to Worcester Warriors along with last years coach Rory Duncan.

TEAM NEWS

BETTING ADVICE

Munster are short priced favourites to get their season off to a winning start with the shortest price available 1/20, while the Cheetahs can be backed at a generous 16/1. The draw is available at 66/1. In the Handicap market, the Cheetahs have been given a 23 point head start, so I’d advise looking here for value. While the Cheetahs have lost some players and staff over the summer I still feel that a side that won 12 of their 21 Pro14 games last season is being under rated by the market and will stay well within the 23 point margin.