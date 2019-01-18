Munster v Exeter Heineken Champions Cup, Round 6 – Saturday at 5.30pm

Johann van Graan makes just one change to his Munster side which handed out a European record 15-41 home defeat for Gloucester at Kingsholm last weekend, for this Saturday’s winner takes all clash at home to the Exeter Chiefs.

That change sees John Ryan return to the side as Stephen Archer drops to the bench. The good news for Munster fans is that captain Peter O’Mahony’s rib injury is not as bad as first feared and he has been passed fit to take his place in the starting fifteen.

Munster sit on 17 points, four ahead of Rob Baxter’s Exeter side. There are plenty of permutations and combinations riding on the outcome of the game. A win will see Munster top their group while a bonus point win may put them in contention for a home quarter-final. However, they would still rely on results going their way in other matches. A bonus point defeat would be enough to qualify ahead of Exeter but would mean a tough away quarter-final assignment.