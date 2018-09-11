Murphy to miss Kings game

Jordi Murphy has been rules out with Ulster’s clash with the Southern Kings on Sunday afternoon in the Guinness PRO 14.

RTE Sport report that Murphy picked up an ankle ligament injury against Edinburgh and while there hasnt been update he will certainly miss the visit to the Nelson Bay Stadium. In other Ulster Rugby team news ahead of the the game Chris Henry will also be out of action for a couple of weeks, he picked up an injury in the Ulster A’s side game against Leinster. Peter Browne and Jack Owens will also be absent from the matchday squad as they picked up concussions in that A game against Leinster and will be out due to return to play protocols.

The injury list doesnt end their unfortunately though for Ulster. Alex Thompson is also out injured and unavailable for this game due to a calf strain. He joins a long list of Ulster players that are currently on the treatment table with Rory Best (hamstring), Dave Busby (Knee), Luke Marshall (knee), Louis Ludik (hamstring), Kyle McCall (elbow), Marty Moore (calf), Stewart Moore (knee) and Jacob Stockdale (hamstring). It is expected in the coming weeks that some of these players will be back playing and Ulster will need them back as they look to make a massive impact in European competition this year as well as the PRO 14 league of course.

All is not bad though for Ulster as they will have several other players returning from injury. Tom O’Toole. Clive Ross, Jean Deysel and Tommy O’Hagan.