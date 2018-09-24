O’Brien could return for Connacht clash

Sean O’Brien is set to return to full training this week for Leinster the province have confirmed.

O’Brien who has been and possibly still is one of the best players in the flanker position in World Rugby suffered a shoulder injury in a comeback game last February, and apart from a 40 minute run against Italian side Benetton Treviso in April has not featured for the Leo Cullen coached side since. On a personal level it was probably very frustrating for the man effectively known as the Tullow Tank, as he watched Ireland claim a grand slam title in March, before Leinster completed a double winning the European Champions Cup and also the Guinness PRO 14. However, he nearing complete fitness and will come into the recknowing for a starting place against Connacht this coming weekend.

O’Brien spoke to RTE Sport last month and he was rather upbeat about making a return sooner rather than later, he said “You just have to get on with it and when you get setbacks you work on other bits and piece, so that’s what I try to do and be positive around that,” O’Brien who has represented the British Lions on two occasions 2013 and 2017 went on to say In the last year I’ve gotten exceptionally patient and it’s helped me in everyday life as well. “The last five or six months every day I’ve been trying to get little gains here and there. “It was just unfortunate the way it happened. “It was a hip injury that had me out for a month or so but then when I came back I done my shoulder so the hip was fine but the shoulder went. “From a rehab point of view we ticked all the boxes and done everything right.”

Looking at some more injury news from a Leinster point of view, James Ryan and Dan Leavy are currently following return to play protocols after both players sustained concussion injuries in their game with Edinburgh in the Pro 14 at the weekend, However, Nick McCarthy and Ciaran Frawley will return and be in with a shout to start with both playing having picked up arm and wrist injuries.