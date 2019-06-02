Paris Rugby Sevens – Ireland play Canada in Challenge Trophy final at 4:09pm

Ireland 7’s had a tough set of results on Saturday in Paris, but they have beaten Scotland and Australia on Sunday and are now in a final.

They will play Canada in the Challenge Trophy final at 4:09pm after the Canadians easily beat a second string England team in the semi-final 41-28.

Ireland started off the morning with a quarter-final match against Scotland and they easily won that 24-12, they then moved onto the semi-final and had a terrible start against Australia going 10-0 down after four minutes, but they fought back to beat the Aussie’s 24-17.