Paris Rugby Sevens – Ireland play Canada in Challenge Trophy final at 4:09pm

Ireland 7’s had a tough set of results on Saturday in Paris, but they have beaten Scotland and Australia on Sunday and are now in a final.
They will play Canada in the Challenge Trophy final at 4:09pm after the Canadians easily beat a second string England team in the semi-final 41-28.
Ireland started off the morning with a quarter-final match against Scotland and they easily won that 24-12, they then moved onto the semi-final and had a terrible start against Australia going 10-0 down after four minutes, but they fought back to beat the Aussie’s 24-17.
The invitational side here in Paris, and a side that will be a core team on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020, Ireland just keep on winning!
It’s a rock solid second-half performance and one that will certainly turn heads.
IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – Paris Sevens, Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, Saturday, June 1-Sunday, June 2):
Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)
Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Billy Dardis (Terenure College) (capt)
Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)
Cormac ‘Izzy’ Izuchukwu (Old Wesley) *
Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster)
Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)
Harry McNulty (UCD)
Peter Maher (Old Belvedere) *
Mick McGrath (Clontarf)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)
Greg O’Shea (Shannon)Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)
* Denotes uncapped player at this level
IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS – Paris Sevens Results/Fixtures
Saturday, June 1
POOL A:
Ireland 7 Argentina 22, Stade Jean-Bouin
Scorers: Ireland: Try: Peter Sullivan; Con: Billy Dardis
Team: Mick McGrath, Harry McNulty, Shane Daly, Billy Dardis (capt), Greg O’Shea, Jack Kelly, Peter Sullivan.
Subs used: Jack Daly, Peter Maher, Hugo Lennox, Cormac Izuchukwu, Bryan Mollen.
Ireland 27 England 14, Stade Jean-Bouin
Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Jack Kelly, Hugo Lennox, Peter Maher, Mick McGrath 2; Con: Billy Dardis
Team: Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Shane Daly, Billy Dardis (capt), Hugo Lennox, Bryan Mollen, Peter Maher.
Subs used: Mick McGrath, Greg O’Shea, Peter Sullivan, Cormac Izuchukwu. Not used: Jack Daly.
Fiji 40 Ireland 5, Stade Jean-Bouin
Scorers: Ireland: Try: Peter Sullivan
Team: Harry McNulty, Jack Daly, Shane Daly, Billy Dardis (capt), Bryan Mollen, Jack Kelly, Peter Maher.
Subs used: Ian Fitzpatrick, Peter Sullivan, Hugo Lennox, Cormac Izuchukwu. Not used: Mick McGrath.
Sunday, June 2