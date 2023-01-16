1,851 total views, 1,851 views today

I can’t believe I am typing this but a Fifty-Six-point win for Connacht on Saturday evening over Brive.

A huge win against a young and inexperienced Brive team that made it three wins from three games and fourteen points from a maximum of fifteen in Pool A. Connacht have guaranteed knockout rugby, but some points will be needed next weekend if they are to get a home draw all the way to the final.

Evaluating this win is not necessarily the easiest as the Brive team sent over was far from full strength. With that being said I believe Connacht executed very well and we did not see the second half nerves we have seen in previous games. With the last few performances, a big win like this and racking up big points could be the confidence boost needed for the run in for the rest of the season. Regardless, lets enjoy a rare fifty-point plus win.

Player ratings plus video highlights. – Connacht beat Brive by 56pts

1. Peter Dooley – Another solid game for Mr. Dooley. Always contributes to solid scrums and line outs and works hard around the pitch. Nothing flashy, just hard work and getting the job done. 7/10

2. Dave Heffernan – Dave has found form again and we love to see it. Line-outs were solid as a rock and he carries with confidence again. He is a powerful man and when he has the confidence is a tough man to stop. 7/10

3. Finlay Bealham – I expected a big game from the big man and he delivered. Fantastic in every aspect and scored a beauty of a try that his Leinster counterpart in Mr. Furlong would have been proud of. 8/10

4. Josh Murphy – Josh had a really good game. The biggest compliment I can give Josh is I am always confident he will perform. He is the utmost professional and always delivers a decent performance. 7/10

5. Niall Murray – Continues to be a menace at line out time. Has quickly amassed 47 appearances now for the club and has become a standard bearer. A fantastic talent. 8/10

6. Cian Prendergast – Good night for Cian. Got through plenty of work and carried hard all night. Linked up a lot of passes and looked to off load often. 7/10

7. Conor Oliver – Another impressive display from Oliver. Whatever Connacht’s starting back row is, Conor has to be in that trio. Huge work rate and brings the intensity. 8/10

8. Jarrad Butler – Its great to see Jarrad finding form again. The players look to him for leadership and no one can question the work rate. Big carries and big tackles all evening. 7/10

9. Colm Reilly – Super impressive evening for this young man. Looked at ease all night and played with a lovely tempo. Not the biggest frame but plays with an aggression I love. If one of Blade/Marmion moves on, I am confident Colm can fill that void. 8.5/10

10. Jack Carty – The game Jack needed. Only missed one kick all night out of nine attempts and the rest were slotted. Controlled the attack beautifully and picked passes and lines that opened up the Brive defence. The cross-field kick for Porch’s try was inch perfect. Could be the confidence boost he needed. 8.5/10

11. Alex Wootton – The hat trick hero. Alex was incredible on Saturday evening. You forget how strong he carries and Brive defenders could not contain him. A reminder of what he is capable of going into contract time. Amazing performance. 9/10

12. Cathal Forde – Another great performance for Cathal. These two games are just what he needed. Gets on the score sheet again and looked very comfortable out there. A test against tougher opposition will show us exactly where he is at. 7.5/10

13. Byron Ralston – Wootton will get the plaudits but for me Byron was the player of the match. He was a man possessed. He made huge tackles and seemed to be everywhere at once. By far his best game in a Connacht jersey and a glimpse of what Connacht might have with him. 9/10

14. John Porch – Fantastic game from the Aussie. Great to see him get a try and he was due one and what a try it was. You can tell by the reaction after the try what it meant to him. He loves the competition and loves playing rugby. Great performance. 8.5/10

15. Mack Hansen – Mack has said he prefers playing full back and we can see why. Few players can influence a game like him. He was solid under the high ball and just gives you so many options with ball in hand. Serious questions have to be asked about playing him there in future games. 9/10

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin – I always enjoy watching Dylan play. He never half arses it. Excited to see what he becomes. 7/10

17. Jordan Duggan – Another good game for Jordan. Scrummaging really well and not afraid to lay the smackdown with a crunching tackle or two. 7.5/10

18. Jack Aungier – Great to see Jack back as he was in phenomenal form before getting injured. Solid play and a nice re-introduction to the game. 7/10

19. Leva Fifita – Game was fairly dead when he came on and Brive were not offering much in terms of physicality so didn’t play to his strengths. Not a bad performance by any means. 6/10

20. Ciaran Booth – Only Ciaran’s fourth appearance and an ideal game to continue his progression. Hard to tell yet what Connacht have with Ciaran but excited to see how he gets on. 6/10

21. Kieran Marmion – What a sub to bring on. He came into a game where his pack was dominating, and it must have looked like a big juicy steak for him to get his teeth into. Scored a fantastic try to boot. 7.5/10

22. Tom Daly – Carried well and defended well. Would love to see a big break from him or a moment where he gets in the open and stretches the legs. I am sure its coming. 6/10

23. Conor Fitzgerald – Played well when he came on, but game had fizzled out. I wonder will we see him start at ten next week? If so, it would be a great opportunity for him. 6/10

Player of the match – Byron Ralston

Coaching:

Great job by the coaches this week. They went for the killer blow and lined out a strong team even with the assumption Brive would not send over their big guns. They wanted a ruthless performance, and they got it. They still sprinkled in some nice selections like Colm Reilly, Alex Wootton and Mack at full back which all paid off nicely.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).

Easy game for a ref when its as one sided as this. Biggest compliment I can pay Gianluca is I didn’t really notice him at any stage of the game.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com