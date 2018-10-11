Pool 1 – Leinster Rugby v Wasps at the RDS – kick-off 7.45pm – Live on BT Sport

Leo Cullen’s Leinster Rugby side, the reigning Heineken Champions Cup holders, get the new season of European rugby’s premier competition underway when they host Gallagher Premiership Rugby side Wasps at the RDS on Friday night.

These sides have met a number of times in European competition, with the last seven matches between the sides being evenly split with both teams winning three apiece and drawing once.

Interestingly, Friday night’s 7.45pm game will be the third time Leinster and Wasps have clashed in the opening round of a European Cup campaign; both previous games took place in Dublin with the hosts winning in 2014-15 before Wasps inflicted a record home defeat on Leinster the following season.

Reigning champions Leinster won all nine games on their way to lifting the Champions Cup trophy last season, a record jointly held with English side Saracens, and one more victory would equal their longest winning streak in the competition which they set across the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

This, incredibly, will be the fourth time in their last five European Cup campaigns that Wasps have begun with an away game in Ireland. Their current record reads 1 win and 2 losses.

The Leinster team has a good record against Gallagher Premiership Rugby sides, having won each of their last six games against English opposition.

The challenge facing Wasps is evident from the fact that Leinster was the only team to concede an average of less than 10 turnovers per game in the competition last season.

Leinster warmed up for their opening Heineken Champions Cup game with a tight victory over provincial rivals Munster Rugby in the Guinness Pro14 last weekend, while Wasps suffered a home defeat to Gloucester.

The Heineken Champions Cup game at the RDS gets underway at 7.45pm under the watchful eye of French referee Romain Poite.