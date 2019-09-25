Predicted Ireland XV to play Japan

Just a few days to go now until Ireland take on hosts Japan in their second pool game of the Rugby World. Joe Schmidt’s side couldn’t have made a better start hammering Scotland last weekend and now they look to make it 2 from 2. Let’s take a look at our predicted team.

Let’s take you through the backs first. I expect Joe Schmidt to keep with Jordan Larmour at full back after an impressive showing against the Scots, Keith Earls missed the that game but I would give him game time here on the wing along with Jacob Stockdale. In the centre Garry Ringrose was superb and I would partner him with Chris Farrell. If Joey Carvery was fit I would give him a start at fly half alongside Conor Murray at scrum half, considering Sexton didn’t look right against the Scots and wasn’t taking kicks.

The reason why I would pick a strong team is that because Ireland should take nothing for granted against the Japanese. Therefore, in the forwards, Schmidt will likely select Tadgh Furlong, Cian Healy and I would go for Niall Scannell. Rory Best will be rested I would imagine. In the back row then I expect James Ryan to partner Ian Henderson. In the second row then Peter O’Mahony is set to be fully fit and will likely start, while Josh Van De Flier and CJ Stander complete the line up.

The bench could be very strong with players like Jack Carty, Tadgh Beirne and Rhys Ruddock.