Preview of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby games

With almost one quarter of the season gone, this weekend produces another compelling round of Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

Following Friday night’s 23-22 away victory for Wasps over Newcastle Falcons, BT Sport will show live action from Allianz Park on Saturday followed by the Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks clash on Sunday.

Here are this weekend’s match previews:

Saturday 29 th September

Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints (Ashton Gate, 3pm)

Bristol Bears four games in Gallagher Premiership Rugby this season have all been won by the home side on the day. The Bears have not lost at Ashton Gate since Jersey were the visitors in the Championship last March.

Northampton Saints solitary victory in the first four rounds was 25-18 at home to Harlequins on 7 September. The Saints most recent away win in Premiership Rugby was 27-21 at Leicester on 14 April.

Northampton have won their last five matches against Bristol in all tournaments since the Bears 14-13 victory at Memorial Stadium in the Premiership in November 2008

Exeter Chiefs v Worcester Warriors (Sandy Park, 3pm)

Exeter Chiefs have not lost a regular season Gallagher Premiership Rugby match since round 15 last year on a visit to Wasps. The Chiefs have won their last eight home games at Sandy Park in all tournaments since Worcester beat them there 6-5 on 10th February.

Worcester Warriors ended a four-game losing streak in Gallagher Premiership Rugby with their second successive victory at Leicester’s Welford Road ground at the weekend. The Warriors have not won back-to-back away games in the competition since beating Newcastle and Harlequins in March 2016.

The Warriors have won their last two matches against the Chiefs, 31-21 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup at Sixways last January (the only defeat Chiefs suffered last year in that competition) and the Premiership win at Sandy Park two weeks later.

Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins (Kingsholm, 3pm)

Gloucester Rugby suffered a first reversal of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign on Sunday at Saracens. Gloucester’s only defeat in their last five matches at Kingsholm in all tournaments was to Bath in round 21 of Premiership Rugby last season.

Harlequins have won just once in Gallagher Premiership Rugby since round 17 last season, 51-23 at home to Sale in round 1. The Londoners have lost their last eleven away games in the tournament since beating Wasps at the Ricoh Arena twelve months ago, representing their worst run on their travels since 2000.

Each side won its respective home game when they met in Premiership Rugby last season whilst ‘Quins have won on two of their last four visits to Kingsholm in the tournament.

Saracens v Bath Rugby (Allianz Park, 3pm) Live on BT Sport

Saracens became the first ever club to secure maximum league points from their first four matches of a new Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign in beating Gloucester on Sunday. Saracens have lost just twice at Allianz Park in Premiership Rugby since March 2016 – to Exeter in November 2017 and Leicester in February 2018.

Bath Rugby have lost just one of their last six Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixtures: 10-17 at Bristol on the opening weekend. Bath have won two of their last three away games, at Gloucester and Harlequins.

The last five encounters between the two clubs have been won by the home side on the day whilst Bath have not won on Saracens turf since a trip to Vicarage Road in February 2010.

Sunday 30th September

Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (Welford Road, 3pm) Live on BT Sport

Leicester Tigers only victory so far this season was 49-33 at home to Newcastle three weeks ago. The Tigers have lost three of their last four matches at Welford Road.

Sale Sharks solitary victory in Gallagher Premiership Rugby since round 19 last season was at home to Worcester on 9 September. Sale have not won away from home in Premiership Rugby since a visit to Northampton on 3 March.

The Tigers have won their last three matches against the Sharks whilst Sale’s only victory at Welford Road since February 2008 was 10-3 in February 2016.