Pro 14, Irish provinces round 18 review, highlight and table.

By
Shane Tighe
Connacht's Jack Carty scored ten points after coming off the bench for the last twenty minutes against Treviso.

After the disappointment of the Irish teams’ performance in Cardiff on St. Patrick’s weekend it was back to provincial action this weekend. Friday night saw an important bonus point win for Connacht, which helps to maintain their push for Heineken Champions Cup action next season and a rare defeat for a depleted Leinster side against an Edinburgh team that had rushed some of their International contingent back into action.

On Saturday Ulster overcame the Kings to move back up to second spot in conference B, while Munster had to dig deep to recover from a poor first half against a spirited Zebre side.

Connacht 29 Treviso 14

Edinburgh 28  Leinster 11

Ulster 33  Southern Kings 19 

Munster 31  Zebre 12 

Other Round 18 Results

Cardiff 41 Scarlets 17

Ospreys 29 Dragons 20 

Glasgow 35 Cheetahs 17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.