Pro 14, Irish provinces round 18 review, highlight and table.

After the disappointment of the Irish teams’ performance in Cardiff on St. Patrick’s weekend it was back to provincial action this weekend. Friday night saw an important bonus point win for Connacht, which helps to maintain their push for Heineken Champions Cup action next season and a rare defeat for a depleted Leinster side against an Edinburgh team that had rushed some of their International contingent back into action.

On Saturday Ulster overcame the Kings to move back up to second spot in conference B, while Munster had to dig deep to recover from a poor first half against a spirited Zebre side.

Connacht 29 Treviso 14

Edinburgh 28 Leinster 11

Ulster 33 Southern Kings 19

Munster 31 Zebre 12

Other Round 18 Results

Cardiff 41 Scarlets 17

Ospreys 29 Dragons 20

Glasgow 35 Cheetahs 17