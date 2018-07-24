Pro 14 Rugby 2018/19 – List of Connacht Rugby fixtures

Connacht Rugby have Andy Friend as their new coach and we have the list of the home and away matches in the 2017/8 Pro 14 regular season.
Connacht will really want to qualify for the Champions Cup so they will be hoping to start the season with a bang at the Sportsground, as they face four out of the first five matches home.
The first Interprovincial derby against reigning champions Leinster on Saturday 29th September (k/o 5.15pm), followed by Ulster away on Friday 6th October away (k/o 7.35pm), while The Sportsground will play host to two more Interpros in the Christmas period. Then they head to the RDS to face Leinster on Saturday 22nd December followed by home meetings with Ulster (Friday 28th December and Munster (Saturday 5th January). Kick off for all those games is at 7.35pm.
Munster are their opponents in the final round of the regular season, with the game taking place on the weekend of Friday 26th April.
Connacht Rugby Fixture List 2018-19 (all times local)
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
Venue
|
Sat 11th Aug
|
Friendly
|
Brive
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Sat 18th Aug
|
Friendly
|
15:00
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Wasps
|
Dubarry Park
|
Sat 24th Aug
|
Friendly
|
19:35
|
Bristol
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Ashton Gate Stadium
|
Sat 1st Sep
|
Guinness PRO14
|
15:00
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Glasgow
|
The Sportsground
|
Sat 8th Sep
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:15
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Zebre
|
The Sportsground
|
Fri 14th Sep
|
Guinness PRO14
|
19:35
|
Edinburgh
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Murrayfield Stadium
|
Sat 22nd Sep
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:15
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Scarlets
|
The Sportsground
|
Sat 29th Sep
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:15
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Leinster
|
The Sportsground
|
Fri 5th Oct
|
Guinness PRO14
|
19:35
|
Ulster
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Kingspan Stadium
|
WO 13th Oct
|
Challenge Cup
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
v
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
WO 20th Oct
|
Challenge Cup
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
v
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
WO 26th Apr
|
Guinness PRO14
|
TBC
|
Ospreys
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Liberty Stadium
|
Sat 3rd Nov
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:15
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Dragons
|
The Sportsground
|
Sun 25th Nov
|
Guinness PRO14
|
15:00
|
Kings
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
|
Sat 1st Dec
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:00
|
Cheetahs
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Toyota Stadium
|
WO 8th Dec
|
Challenge Cup
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
v
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
WO 15th Dec
|
Challenge Cup
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
v
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Sat 22nd Dec
|
Guinness PRO14
|
19:45
|
Leinster
|
v
|
Connacht
|
RDS Arena
|
Fri 28th Dec
|
Guinness PRO14
|
19:35
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Ulster
|
The Sportsground
|
Sat 5th Jan
|
Guinness PRO14
|
19:35
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Munster
|
The Sportsground
|
WO 11th Jan
|
Challenge Cup
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
v
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
WO 18th Jan
|
Challenge Cup
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
v
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Sat 26th Jan
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:15
|
Cardiff
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Cardiff Arms Park
|
Sat 16th Feb
|
Guinness PRO14
|
17:30
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Cheetahs
|
The Sportsground
|
Fri 22nd Feb
|
Guinness PRO14
|
19:35
|
Glasgow
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Scoutston Stadium
|
Sat 2nd Mar
|
Guinness PRO14
|
14:45
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Ospreys
|
The Sportsground
|
WO 22nd Mar
|
Guinness PRO14
|
TBC
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Treviso
|
The Sportsground
|
WO 5th Apr
|
Guinness PRO14
|
TBC
|
Zebre
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Stadio Lanfranchi
|
WO 12th Apr
|
Guinness PRO14
|
TBC
|
Connacht
|
v
|
Cardiff
|
The Sportsground
|
WO 26th Apr
|
Guinness PRO14
|
TBC
|
Munster
|
v
|
Connacht
|
Thomond Park