Pro 14 Rugby 2018/19 – List of Connacht Rugby fixtures

Connacht Rugby have Andy Friend as their new coach and we have the list of the home and away matches in the 2017/8 Pro 14 regular season.

Connacht will really want to qualify for the Champions Cup so they will be hoping to start the season with a bang at the Sportsground, as they face four out of the first five matches home.

The first Interprovincial derby against reigning champions Leinster on Saturday 29th September (k/o 5.15pm), followed by Ulster away on Friday 6th October away (k/o 7.35pm), while The Sportsground will play host to two more Interpros in the Christmas period. Then they head to the RDS to face Leinster on Saturday 22nd December followed by home meetings with Ulster (Friday 28th December and Munster (Saturday 5th January). Kick off for all those games is at 7.35pm.

Munster are their opponents in the final round of the regular season, with the game taking place on the weekend of Friday 26th April.

Connacht Rugby Fixture List 2018-19 (all times local)