Pro 14 Rugby 2018/19 – List of Connacht Rugby fixtures

Connacht Rugby have Andy Friend as their new coach and we have the list of the home and away matches in the 2017/8 Pro 14 regular season.

Connacht will really want to qualify for the Champions Cup so they will be hoping to start the season with a bang at the Sportsground, as they face four out of the first five matches home.

The first Interprovincial derby against reigning champions Leinster on Saturday 29th September (k/o 5.15pm), followed by  Ulster away on Friday 6th October away (k/o 7.35pm), while The Sportsground will play host to two more Interpros in the Christmas period. Then they head to the RDS to face Leinster on Saturday 22nd December followed by home meetings with Ulster (Friday 28th December and Munster (Saturday 5th January). Kick off for all those games is at 7.35pm.

Munster are their opponents in the final round of the regular season, with the game taking place on the weekend of Friday 26th April.

Connacht Rugby Fixture List 2018-19 (all times local)

Date

Competition

Time

Home

Away

Venue

Sat 11th Aug

Friendly

Brive

v

Connacht

Sat 18th Aug

Friendly

15:00

Connacht

v

Wasps

Dubarry Park

Sat 24th Aug

Friendly

19:35

Bristol

v

Connacht

Ashton Gate Stadium

Sat 1st Sep

Guinness PRO14

15:00

Connacht

v

Glasgow

The Sportsground

Sat 8th Sep

Guinness PRO14

17:15

Connacht

v

Zebre

The Sportsground

Fri 14th Sep

Guinness PRO14

19:35

Edinburgh

v

Connacht

Murrayfield Stadium

Sat 22nd Sep

Guinness PRO14

17:15

Connacht

v

Scarlets

The Sportsground

Sat 29th Sep

Guinness PRO14

17:15

Connacht

v

Leinster

The Sportsground

Fri 5th Oct

Guinness PRO14

19:35

Ulster

v

Connacht

Kingspan Stadium

WO 13th Oct

Challenge Cup

TBC

TBC

v

TBC

TBC

WO 20th Oct

Challenge Cup

TBC

TBC

v

TBC

TBC

WO 26th Apr

Guinness PRO14

TBC

Ospreys

v

Connacht

Liberty Stadium

Sat 3rd Nov

Guinness PRO14

17:15

Connacht

v

Dragons

The Sportsground

Sun 25th Nov

Guinness PRO14

15:00

Kings

v

Connacht

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Sat 1st Dec

Guinness PRO14

17:00

Cheetahs

v

Connacht

Toyota Stadium

WO 8th Dec

Challenge Cup

TBC

TBC

v

TBC

TBC

WO 15th Dec

Challenge Cup

TBC

TBC

v

TBC

TBC

Sat 22nd Dec

Guinness PRO14

19:45

Leinster

v

Connacht

RDS Arena

Fri 28th Dec

Guinness PRO14

19:35

Connacht

v

Ulster

The Sportsground

Sat 5th Jan

Guinness PRO14

19:35

Connacht

v

Munster

The Sportsground

WO 11th Jan

Challenge Cup

TBC

TBC

v

TBC

TBC

WO 18th Jan

Challenge Cup

TBC

TBC

v

TBC

TBC

Sat 26th Jan

Guinness PRO14

17:15

Cardiff

v

Connacht

Cardiff Arms Park

Sat 16th Feb

Guinness PRO14

17:30

Connacht

v

Cheetahs

The Sportsground

Fri 22nd Feb

Guinness PRO14

19:35

Glasgow

v

Connacht

Scoutston Stadium

Sat 2nd Mar

Guinness PRO14

14:45

Connacht

v

Ospreys

The Sportsground

WO 22nd Mar

Guinness PRO14

TBC

Connacht

v

Treviso

The Sportsground

WO 5th Apr

Guinness PRO14

TBC

Zebre

v

Connacht

Stadio Lanfranchi

WO 12th Apr

Guinness PRO14

TBC

Connacht

v

Cardiff

The Sportsground

WO 26th Apr

Guinness PRO14

TBC

Munster

v

Connacht

Thomond Park

 

 

