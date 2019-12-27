Pro 14: Ulster power to 35-3 win over Connacht

Ulster had to much fire power in a 35-3 win over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium. It was the first big game following the Christmas period both sides and it was Ulster who took all the points.

The opening 12 minutes was cagey from both sides. However, some big hits were going in. Ulster thought they had a try after 4 minutes but Robbie Baloucoune was ruled out by the officials and instead brought back for a scrum for Connacht after a forward pass had occurred. In fact, Baloucoune, made a try saving tackle at the other end of the field on the 10 minute mark. Caolin Blade the man denied. Connacht had a 5m scrum to work from though and they did with a penalty for Conor Fitzgerald.

Dan McFarland’s side had a try though by 18 minutes. They opted to kick a penalty to the line. Connacht won the line-out with Maksymiw tapping down. Robin Copeland failed to reach however and Alan O’Connor got in for the try. John Cooney added the extras. It didn’t take long more to add to the total. Another Ulster try arrived on 22 minutes. Baloucoune made a quick break, before finding Sean Reidy. He then found Billy Burns who ran under the posts. Once again Cooney kicked the conversion. Rob Herring was sin-binned on 38 minutes. 14-3 at the break to Ulster.

Cinneadh tógtha ag an réiteoir agus an t-úd bronnta! A mistake by Connacht lead to Ulster's Alan O'Connor getting the first try of the night! @UlsterRugby v @connachtrugby @PRO14Official pic.twitter.com/c7PoTX7PrX — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 27, 2019

On the resumption Ulster were quickly out of the starting blocks. Baloucoune eventually getting his deserved try on 44 minutes. Will Addison started the move with a super run. From a ruck then John Cooney found Nick Twomey who offloaded to Baloucoune who went in for the try. The game was all but over then on 50 minutes when Ulster picked up their 4th try and the bonus point. The try coming from Rob Herring after a driving maul from close range. . Timoney completed the rout on 77 minutes with a try. Ulster’s 5th in total, Bill Johnston converted.