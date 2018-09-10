Pro14 Round 2 Irish Provinces round-up.

It was two home wins and two away defeats for the Irish provinces in Guinness Pro14 action this weekend.

Connacht picked themselves up after last weeks narrow defeat to Glasgow and secured an impressive bonus-point win in a windy and wet Sportsground on Saturday afternoon. The first try of the game came on eight minutes, as Caolan Blade hacked on a loose ball near the Zebre 10m line and after a speedy chase he slid to gather it halfway inside the 22. After a quick recycle by Dave Heffernan to the onrushing Paul Boyle, the young Gorey man brushed off two would be defenders to slide over. He repeated the trick on twenty minutes and crashed over from a yard out after a couple of pick and drives by the Connacht pack.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Zebre were reduced to 13 as the referee, Llyod Linton, lost patience with the Zebre from row. Oliviro Fabiani and Giosué Zilocchi both saw yellow in quick succession for repeated scrum infractions for the former and a late tackle by the latter. The next Connacht try came within two minutes after a big shove off a 5m scrum, Caolan Blade sniped in as his pack drove Zebre back over their own goal line. The bonus point try arrived on the hour mark as Jack Carthy stabbed a beautifully angled kick into the corner, which a sliding Eoin Griffin gathered and his momentum took him over the line. Connacht added a fifth try on 69 minutes as nice hands from Boyle fed Niyi Adolokum who cut in from the touchline and broke through a first tackle and did well to touchdown while being tackled by a covering player. Zebre did get a consolation score on 78minutes from Giulio Bisegni after he gathered a kick to score under the posts.

Final score – Connacht 32 Zebre 13.

Ulster performed a Lazarus act at the Kingspan, they trailed Edinburgh by 17 points before Will Addison’s first Ulster try on 54 minutes began the comeback. Three Simon Hickey penalties and a conversion after a Tom Brown try versus two John Cooney penalties saw Edinburgh lead 16-6 at the break. It looked ominous for the Ulstermen when James Johnstone crossed for another Edinburgh try five minutes after the restart. After Hickey added the extras Ulster were 23-6 behind.

Will Addison’s score from close range started the revival and he acted as the playmaker for John Cooney’s try five minutes later. Addison showed quick feet just outside the Edinburgh 22 to evade two attempts to bring him down before a deft inside switch put Cooney in the clear to race over from just outside the 22. Ulster now had all the momentum in the match and their third try came after a scintillating move that started inside their own 22. Henry Speight ran sideways across his 22 as he looked to clear a speculative kick from Edinburgh, he found John Cooney in space out on the right-hand side, Cooney, in turn, released the ball quickly out to Craig Gilroy on the wing. Gilroy took off up the touchline and after running the length of the field he wriggled his way out of a last-ditch tackle to touch down for the try. The conversion from Cooney put Ulster ahead for the first time in the match, however, the drama was not yet complete as in the 79th minute Ulster’s hero Cooney infringed at a scrum and Simon Hickey kicked the resulting penalty from 43m to put Edinburgh back in front. There was less than 30 seconds of normal time on the clock when Hickey restarted the match. A minute later Ulster fans though their chance was gone as Edinburgh looked to have turned the ball over, however, an infringement at the breakdown gave Cooney a chance to redeem himself, and for the second week in a row Cooney slotted a last minute winner. This time from all of 50 meters.

Full-time Ulster 30 – Edinburgh 29.



On Friday night a full strength Glasgow tore an under par Munster asunder in the first half of their encounter at Scotstoun. Tries from Callum Gibbons, Stuart Hogg and Adam Ashe saw Glasgow lead 22-0 at the break. Johann van Grann responded by introducing Tadhg Beirne for his Munster debut in place of Dave O’Callaghan and Stephen Archer came in for John Ryan. A JJ Hanrahan penalty on 44 minutes got the Munster men on the board before both sides made further changes. Glasgow made their full eight changes in the second half as Dave Rennie’s side prepare for a two-game tour in South Africa in rounds 3 & 4. Munster got over for a try on 69 mins as Rhys Marshall got over after a few pick and go’s. Joey Carbery, who had been introduced for Hanrahan earlier in the half, added the extras. A late Stuart Hogg penalty rounded out the scoring.

Full-time: Glasgow 25 – Munster 10.



Leinster were back in Wales for the second week running, after their late late smash and grab in Cardiff last weekend. This time around there was to be no late heroics, Scarlets took the lead after 12 minutes with a close-range Ken Owens try, while Leinster had young back row Josh Murphy in the bin. Leigh Halfpenny converted to give the Scarlets a seven-point lead. Leinster squared things up on 24 minutes as Fergus McFadden got over after a nice step back inside after an assist from Rory O’Loughlin. Ross Byrne made it 7-7 from the tee. A Leigh Halfpenny penalty looked to be sending Scarlets in ahead at the break, however with the clock in the red Samson Lee collapsed a Leinster maul and after a reset scrum, Lowe went over in the corner thanks to some quick hands from Gibson-Park.

A Halfpenny penalty, early in the second half, brought Scarlets back within one. Another penalty on 64 put Scarlets back in front. And a converted Gareth Davies try gave the home side further breathing space. Leinster’s Rhys Ruddock drove over with five minutes to go and Ross Byrnes conversion brought Leinster to within two points again. But another late win was not to be.

Full time: Scarlets 23 Leinster 21



At least Leinster will have the comfort of two home games in the next two rounds as they face Welsh opposition for the third week running when the Dragons visit the R.D.S. next Saturday evening.

Munster welcome the Ospreys to Thomond next Friday evening at 7:35 pm. At the same time, Edinburgh will entertain Connacht and Ulster head to South Africa for back to back games with the Kings and Cheetahs.