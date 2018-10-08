PRO14 Round 6 review and highlights

Pro14 Round 6

This week saw the second round of InterPro clashes. History was made on Friday night as Connacht recorded their first win in Belfast since 1960. Next up on Saturday at the Aviva, Leinster saw off a spirited Munster display, thanks in no small part to the finishing of James Lowe.

Ulster v Connacht

The Westerners started impressively at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night, a smart dummy led to a line-break from the speedy Matt Healy and he drew the cover before putting in Tiernan O’Halloran to touch down after six minutes. O’Halloran took a knock in the act of scoring and Cian Kelleher became the second Connacht sub to enter the fray after Kieran Marmion was replaced by Caolin Blade after he picked up an early injury. Connacht soon added to their early lead as their pack was showing their dominance at the set piece. After a series of scrum penalties Andrew Brace was left with no option but to award a penalty try.

Ulster were on the board four minutes later when Caolin Blade failed to gather a speculative cross-field kick into the end goal area. Jacob Stockdale showed his acrobatic prowess to gather the ball and touch it down in one fluid motion before his momentum took him cartwheeling over the dead-ball line.

Ulster looked to be over for a second try moments later when Angus Kernohan raced onto Jacob Stockdale’s hack on from Kernohan’s own clearance kick, however, the play was called back and after a review by the officials, the score was correctly chalked off as Stockdale was ahead of the initial kick. It was Deja Vú five minutes later when Peter Nelson had a score chalked off as he was marginally ahead of Jacob Stockdale’s kick.

Referee Andrew Brace was quickly becoming the pantomime villain in the eyes of the Ravenhill faithful, but all of his key decisions were proven correct as were the next two flashpoints. Just before half-time, Marcell Coetzee saw yellow after a high tackle led on Kyle Godwin saw Ulster reduced to 14 for the first ten minutes of the second half. The 14 soon became 13, as Matthew Rea clattered into an airborne Cian Kelleher on the restart. Rea was attempting to gather the ball, however, he never left the ground and got underneath Kelleher who came down on his head and was lucky to avoid serious injury.

Despite the two-man advantage for the opening ten minutes of the second half Connacht failed to extend their lead due to a combination of dogged Ulster defence and attacking errors. A John Cooney penalty on 52 minutes brought Ulster back to within a converted try of the lead at 8-14.

However, a Jack Carthy penalty and a Bundee Aki intercept try ensured a historic night for Connacht. In the closing moments, a fine break in the midfield from Stuart McCloskey put the supporting Nick Timoney racing away for a try and conversions that ensured a losing bonus point for the home side. But it was the away fans that were celebrating on the final whistle moments later as the ‘Fields of Athenry’ echoed around Ravenhill.

Ulster 15 Connacht 22

Leinster v Munster

The most contentious moment of the game came after only 10 minutes, before a single point had been scored, when Keith Earls was the recipient of an early yellow card, he was fractionally early in making contact with James Lowe as the pass was about to arrive. After a TMO review, referee Ben Whitehouse called over Earls and stated “It’s clear what has happened, on the last play you’ve taken the man early and prevented him catching the ball. There is nothing we can do, it’s a yellow card and a penalty try.”

Within four minutes Lowe had his try as he made the most of Leinster’s numerical advantage to power over in the corner. He showed immense strength to fend off three would be tacklers as the Munster cavalry scrambled to the wing and tried to bundle him into touch. However, true to his name, James went low to get over the line. Ross Byrne was flawless with the kick and added the extras.

Munster got back into the game shortly before Earls returned to the fray. A driving maul from the Munstermen sent the Leinster defence reversing backwards and recent recruit, Tadhg Beirne reached over for the try. Joey Carberry failed to add the conversion from the left hand side. Munster were back within two points when CJ Stander came off the back of an attacking 5 metre scrum to score. This time Carberry added the extras and it was 14-12 after half an hour of action.

Ross Byrne stretched the lead with two penalties, the first came after Jack McGrath won a turnover penalty and the second was awarded for a late sack on Devon Toner. At half-time it was Leinster who led 20-12.

Earles was again the recipient of a harsh call after the restart, he had a try chalked off against him after Sam Arnold was adjudged to have deliberately knocked on in the act of tackling (see 14:28 in the video below). It was a potential 14 point turnaround as salt was rubbed in the wound minutes later when Lowe once again found a pocket of space out wide and acrobatically dived over while CJ Stander was trying to bundle him into touch. Ross Byrne once again showed impressive accuracy from the kicking tee to add the extra two points.

At 27-12 down Munster looked up against it. They refused to give up and Joey Carberry added a penalty, after an accidental high tackle, before an Alby Mathewson sniped over for a try off the back of a scrum under the posts, which brought the Munster men back within 5 points. However the comeback was not to be and from the restart Stephen Archer gifted Leinster another three points, after a not so subtle attempt to block the kick chase of Fergus McFadden. Ross Byrne slotted over the kick to restore Leinster’s two-score lead and they saw out the last ten minutes of action from there.

Fulltime – Leinster 30 Munster 22

Other PRO14 round 6 results:

Edinburgh 37 Cheetahs 21

Glasgow 36 Zebre 8

Scarlets 20 Ospreys 17

Dragons 15 Cardiff 23

Treviso 28 Kings 5