Provincial standings after first block of PRO14 games.

As the focus switches to European rugby this week, it’s time to take stock of how the Irish sides are fairing after the first block of six PRO14 matches.

Unsurprisingly it’s holders Leinster that lead the way in Conference B on 25 points, In the overall standing only Conference A leaders Glasgow have amassed a higher tally (26 points). The only blot on the Leinster copybook was an away defeat to Scarlets after fielding an understrength side.

Leo Cullen’s men showed the strength and depth of their squad over the last two matches. Saturday’s team that recorded a 30-22 win over Munster featured only three players who started in the previous weeks InterPro win over Connacht at the Sportsground. The side that won in Galway featured 12 Irish internationals, 2 Austrailian internationals and the star performer of recent weeks, New Zealander, James Lowe. Only Lowe, Rob Kearny and Rhys Ruddock were retained for Saturday’s win at the Aviva.

Ulster, despite two defeats in the InterPro’s to Munster and Connacht, have amassed 16 points. Their late home wins over Scarlets and Edinburgh in rounds 1 & 2 papered over the cracks of mixed performances and 8 points from their two games away in South Africa was a good return. However, the size of the rebuilding project facing Dan McFarland has been laid bare by their two InterPro defeats.

Firstly an injury-ravaged side suffered a heavy 64-7 defeat to Munster in Thomond in round 5, then Connacht secured their first away win to the Ulstermen since 1960 with a 22-15 win over a luckless Ulster who had two tries disallowed after TMO interventions and played all of the second half with 14 men after Matthew Rea’s red card.

Connacht and Munster have identical records after six games. Both provinces sit on 15 points after three wins and three defeats.

Munster have secured the maximum 5 points on offer in each of their easy home wins, but have yet to pick up even a losing bonus on the road. This weeks defeat to Leinster, while disappointing for Munster fans, was a step in the right direction as it was their most impressive away performance. Indeed if they had been on the right side of a couple of tight calls by the officials they might have been celebrating their first away win.

Connacht’s new coach Andy Friend has seen his charges survive a tough block of fixtures with mixed results. Home defeats to Conference A & B leaders Glasgow and Leinster both came after lots of positive play, but failure to convert chances once they got inside the opposition ’22. Wins over Zebre, Scarlets and Ulster showcased their attacking potential. While the away loss to Edinburgh was their worst performance they did still manage to rescue a losing bonus point from that game.