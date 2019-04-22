Reid and Taute join Leicester Tigers

Leinster’s Noel Reid and Munster’s Jaco Taute will join Gallagher Premiership side Leicester Tigers from the start of the 2019/20 season it has been announced.

Reid won an Ireland cap on tour to Argentina in 2014, he has played over 120 times for Leinster making his debut against Italian side Aironi in 2011. Commenting on his new club Noel Reid said he is looking forward to the challenge ahead, he said I’m very excited to be joining a club like Leicester, with its history and success in the game, and to become a Tigers player next season”. He continued, “It’s obviously sad to be leaving my home club and the club that I supported growing up. He said it was a tough decision for him to leave the club after working with some great players and coaches, he said “I’ve really enjoyed my time here working with brilliant coaches and great players, and playing in front of amazing supporters at the RDS and at the Aviva.”So to move away from that is not a decision that I have taken lightly.”

Leo Cullen also commented in which he said ” Noel has been a hugely important member of the Leinster squad over the last number of seasons, representing the team on 120 occasions to date”.”We all however understand Noel’s motivations for a fresh challenge and we wish him the very best with his move to Leicester.Leinster’s next big game is against provincial rivals Ulster on Saturday next in the Guinness Pro 14.

Geordan Murphy, former Leinster player and Irish international and current Leicester coach said commenting on the transfer of Munster player Jaco Taute, he said “We’ve obviously seen Jaco close-up in European competition,” “He is a big, physical unit in the backline with extensive experience in the southern hemisphere and also at the top-end of European rugby.”

In other news Duncan Casey former Munster scrum half has announced he will retire from the sport at the end of the season. Casey who is only 28 is currently playing with Grenoble in the French League. He said “I’ll be retiring at the end of the season after six brilliant years of pro rugby.” He continued “How lucky I’ve been to experience so many things I flogged myself for years to achieve but never thought I could. “Thanks Munster and Grenoble for allowing me to have the job every boy dreams of having.”