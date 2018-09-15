Returning Chris Cloete Man of the Match in easy Munster victory over Ospreys

Munster sent unbeaten Ospreys to their first defeat of the new Guinness Pro14 season when the Welsh side was resoundly beaten 49-13 in Cork on Friday night.

Munster scored tries in the opening forty minutes through an early penalty try, followed by five-pointers from Joey Carbery and James Cronin as the southern province proved a handful for the travelling Welsh side in opening period.

Eventual Guinness Man of the Match, Chris Cloete, back in the Munster team for the first time since February following injury, showed in the early stages of this encounter what his side has missed during the South African’s absence, when robbing two balls within the first 12 minutes of the game.

Early Munster pressure saw South African referee Stuart Berry award successive penalties against Ospreys, with the home side opting to kick for the line each time. Following a number of line-outs, the men in red drove for the line with Ospreys struggling to prevent van Graan’s side’s progress. Berry had enough, and awarded a penalty try, when the Welsh side collapsed the maul, for a 7-0 lead to Munster.

Though Ospreys got on the scoreboard with a 20th minute penalty through Sam Davies, the home side extended their advantage in the next move when new boy Joey Carbery put the Ospreys to the sword as he sauntered through their defence from outside his own 22 to touch down for his first try for the province. The Munster No. 10 converted his own try to give the home side breathing space at 14-3 with just 23 minutes on the clock.

Sam Davies kept his side in the game when scoring another easy penalty three minutes later, for a 14-6 lead for the Munstermen.

An immediate reaction from Munster, just as there had been earlier following Ospreys’ opening score of the game, as this time James Cronin touched down for a five-pointer, and with Carbery again converting, Munster has a 21-6 advantage before the half hour mark.

The referee became tired of constantly awarding penalties against the Welsh team, so duly showed Adam Beard a yelllow card before the break. As Beard reached the sin-bin, Munster won a lineout and drove through for a second James Cronin opening half try. With Carbery maintaining his 100% record of successful kicks at the posts, the home side entered the dressing room at half-time on a comfortable 28-6 scoreline.

Munster achieved the bonus-point try within minutes of the restart as hooker Rhys Marshall touched down and Carbery again converted.

Another try followed, this time Arno Botha got in on the try-scoring act, following determined play by Peter O’Mahony and speedy winger Darren Sweetnam. The South African brought Munster to the 40 point mark, before Carbery added the extras for 42-6.

Luke Morgan scored the visitors’ only try of the night when poor Munster tackling allowed the winger in, and when Sam Davies scored the conversion, his third successful kick from three, he brought Ospreys to 13 points.

Normal service was resumed minutes later as brute strength and force from Arno Botha allowed Darren Sweetnam in for a well-deserved try near the posts before Ian Keatley, who had replaced Joey Carbery minutes earlier, added the conversion for a final score of 49-13.