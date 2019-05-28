Rob Kearney signs IRFU contract extension until end of 2019-20 season

The IRFU has agreed contract extension terms with Leinster and Ireland player Rob Kearney, keeping the fullback in Ireland until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Commenting on his contract extension, Kearney, the most-decorated player in Irish Rugby history, said:

“I am feeling pretty good about where I am physically and mentally after a long season which has contained a few lows but also some massive highs. There are goals I still want to achieve with both Leinster and Ireland next season but I will enjoy a couple of weeks off now before getting stuck into what will be a hugely exciting season for Irish Rugby.”

In an outstanding playing career to date, Kearney has won two Grand Slams (2009 & 2018) as well as two further Six Nations Championships (2014 & 2015), since making his international debut against Argentina.

As well as winning 90 Ireland caps, he has represented Leinster on 209 occasions to date, winning four Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and five Celtic League/Guinness PRO rugby titles.

The Co. Louth-born player represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups (2011 & 2015), featured in both Ireland victories over New Zealand in 2016 and 2018, and played in all three Tests of the Series win over Australia in 2018. Kearney is also a two-time Lions tourist (2009 & 2013) playing in all three Tests on the South Africa tour.