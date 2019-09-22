Rory Best says Ireland can improve after win over Scotland

Irish rugby captain Rory Best has said he is delighted with the performance and the win over Scotland but he knows their is room for improvement following the 27-3 win over Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday.

Speaking to ITV Sport the 37 year old who is retiring at the end of World Cup said that his side started very well, he said “We started really well, we were positive” “We wanted to attack, when the conditions came in in the second half it became a bit more of an arm wrestle. He acknowledged that Scotland are a very good team and that the team is delighted with the win.

He said the backs played very well with some very good combinations, It was a really good combination; a couple of the tight tries came about from great play by Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway. ” He said the kicking of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray really helped the forwards when Ireland were on the front foot”.

He continued, We are under no illusions, we know it was a good start for us but Joe and Faz (Andy Farrell) will show us where we have to improve going forward”.

Ireland are now likely to reach a quarter-final at the very least with games against Japan, Russia and Samoa to come. Next up is Japan next Saturday at 8.15am.