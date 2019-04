Rugby: IRFU All-Ireland League – Division 1A/1B Round-Up & Results – Shannon relegated

Shannon were the big casualties on an emotion-filled final day in All-Ireland League Division 1A, suffering relegation with a 34-19 defeat to Cork Constitution. A home semi-final against the same opposition is Clontarf’s reward for a stunning 36-8 win over Lansdowne on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Having only earned seven points since Christmas, it was always going to be a tall order for Tom Hayes’ Shannon side to survive. Jordan Prenderville’s maul try gave them some early hope, but Cork Con, who had Ireland Under-20 starlet Jonathan Wren at full-back, ran out six tries-to-three winners with winger Barry ‘Tuna’ Galvin scoring a brace on his first league start.

In a shootout for second place, Clontarf turned in their best performance of the season to set up an April 27 rematch with Lansdowne at Castle Avenue. Angus Lloyd celebrated his new Connacht contract by dovetailing brilliantly with David Joyce at half-back, while Mullingar youngster Sean O’Brien scored two of ‘Tarf’s five tries. Lansdowne’s lone effort was Peter Sullivan’s 15th of the campaign.

James Blaney bowed out in memorable fashion after seven years as head coach of Terenure College, who completed their own ‘great escape’ with a sixth win in eight rounds. Promising centre Adam La Grue scored a superb try from his own half as ‘Nure overcame Young Munster 22-15 at Lakelands Park, with the Cookies also staying up.

Conall Doherty’s 80th-minute penalty preserved UCD’s top flight status in a 20-all draw with UCC who finished second-from-bottom and host Malone next week in the promotion/relegation play-offs. Already assured of a historic semi-final trip to Cork Con, Dublin University ended the league phase by beating Garryowen 39-22 with winger Ronan Quinn touching down twice.

Full-back Ross Adair, one of the players of the season in Division 1B, grabbed a brace of tries in Ballynahinch’s 41-15 title-clinching win over St. Mary’s, which ends the three-year absence of an Ulster club from Division 1A. Old Wesley, Naas and Malone advance to the play-offs, with the Cobras’ Peter Osborne picking up 13 points against Buccaneers to finish as the top scorer (169 points) across both divisions.

Elsewhere, in a frantic scramble in Division 2C, an Evan Cusack-inspired Thomond were relegated after 19 years as an AIL club despite winning 26-22 at Seapoint. Other results went against the Soda Cakes, who will be replaced by Round Robin winners Enniscorthy whose historic promotion was confirmed by a 27-0 victory at Connemara where former Clontarf centre Killian Lett scored two tries.

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – WEEKEND RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 39 GARRYOWEN 22, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Philip Murphy, Joe Horan, Ronan Quinn 2, Max Kearney, James Hickey; Cons: James Fennelly 3; Pen: James Fennelly

Garryowen: Tries: Darren Ryan, Cian O’Shea, Andy Keating; Cons: Jamie Heuston 2; Pen: Jamie Heuston

HT: Dublin University 19 Garryowen 22

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Michael Silvester; Cian Crotty, James Hickey, Philip Murphy, Ronan Quinn; James Fennelly, Rowan Osborne; Aziz Naser, Joe Horan, Dylan Doyle, Reuben Pim, Cian O’Dwyer, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O’Riordan.

Replacements: Caolan O’Flynn, Bart Vermeulen, Arthur Greene, Paddy Hamilton, Conor Lowndes.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Tommy O’Hora, Andrew O’Byrne, Ben Swindlehurst, Cian O’Shea; Jamie Gavin, Rob Guerin; Jack Mullany, Liam Cronin, Andy Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Tim Ferguson, Darren Ryan, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: David Canny, Scott Leahy, Shane Brosnan, Harry Byrne, Aaron Cosgrave.

LANSDOWNE 8 CLONTARF 36, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Try: Peter Sullivan; Pen: Scott Deasy

Clontarf: Tries: Jack Power, Michael Noone, Sean O’Brien 2, Ivan Soroka; Cons: David Joyce 4; Pen: David Joyce

HT: Lansdowne 8 Clontarf 21

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Tom Roche, Conor Murphy, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, James Kenny; Martin Mulhall, James Rael, Ian Prendiville, David O’Connor, Jack Dwan, Willie Earle, Aaron Conneely, Willie Fay.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Ntinga Mpiko, Tom Murphy, Tim Murphy, Willie Walsh.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Sean O’Brien, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Paddy Finlay, Royce Burke-Flynn, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tom Ryan, Tony Ryan, Michael Noone (capt.).

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Cian Walsh, Niall Carson, Andrew Feeney, Mick McGrath.

SHANNON 19 CORK CONSTITUTION 34, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Kelvin Brown, Eathon Moloney, Jamie McGarry; Cons: Fionn McGibney 2

Cork Constitution: Tries: Brian Hayes, James Murphy, Barry Galvin 2, Penalty try, Greg Higgins; Cons: Aidan Moynihan, Pen try con

HT: Shannon 7 Cork Constitution 17

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Nathan Randles, Pa Ryan, Robbie Deegan, Eathon Moloney; Fionn McGibney, Aran Hehir; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Tony Cusack, Ronan Coffey (capt), Jade Kriel, Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Ty Chan, Sam Karlsen, Sean Walsh, Ben Daly, Jack O’Donnell.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Jonathan Wren; Barry Galvin, Jack Costigan, Greg Higgins, Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Duncan Williams; Brendan Quinlan, Vincent O’Brien, Dylan Murphy, Brian Hayes, Cathal O’Flaherty, Dave Hyland, James Murphy, Evan Mintern.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Patrick Casey, Sean Duffy, Richard Cassidy, Gerry Hurley.

TERENURE COLLEGE 22 YOUNG MUNSTER 15, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Eoin Joyce, Adam La Grue, Conor Kelly; Cons: James Thornton 2; Pen: Mark O’Neill

Young Munster: Tries: Luke Fitzgerald, Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pen: Shane Airey

HT: Terenure College 14 Young Munster 5

TERENURE COLLEGE: Jake Swaine; Sam Coghlan Murray, Adam La Grue, Stephen O’Neill, Conor Kelly; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Conor McCormack, Robbie Smyth, Tiarnan Creagh, Michael Melia (capt), Harrison Brewer, Niall O’Sullivan, Paddy Thornton, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Adam Clarkin, Saba Meunargia, Matthew Caffrey, Robbie Carroll, Mark O’Neill.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Conor Hayes; Jason Kiely, Luke Fitzgerald, Evan O’Gorman, Derek Corcoran; Shane Airey, Stephen Kerins; David Begley, Ger Slattery (capt), Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, John Foley, Conor Mitchell, Dan Walsh, Diarmaid Dee.

Replacements: Mark O’Mara, Paul Allen, Fintan Coleman, Jack Lyons, Clayton Stewart.

UCC 20 UCD 20, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Tries: Peter Sylvester, Bryan O’Connor, Daire Feeney; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor

UCD: Tries: Cian Prendergast, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan; Con: Conall Doherty; Pen: Conall Doherty

HT: UCC 10 UCD 7

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Michael Clune, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Adam O’Connor; James Taylor, John Poland; Shane O’Hanlon, Paidi McCarthy, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Andrew Davies, Daire Feeney (capt), Cian Fitzgerald, John Hodnett.

Replacements: Fergus Hennessey, Rob Loftus, Brian O’Mahony, Ryan Murphy, Tom Fitzgerald.

UCD: Conall Doherty; Ross Deegan, Paul Kiernan, David Ryan, Andy Marks; Matthew Gilsenan, Nick McCarthy; Emmet Burns, Bobby Sheehan, Liam Hyland, Emmet MacMahon, Tom Treacy, Cian Prendergast, Alex Penny (capt), Jonny Guy.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Sam Griffin, Brian Cawley, Nick Peters, Jack Ringrose.

Division 1A semi-finals:

Clontarf v Lansdowne, Castle Avenue, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 27

Cork Constitution v Dublin University, Temple Hill, 2.30pm, Sunday, April 28

Relegated: Shannon

Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs: UCC

DIVISION 1B:

BALLYNAHINCH 41 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 15, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Ross Adair 2, Bradley Luney, Rhys O’Donnell, Johnny McPhillips, David Busby; Cons: Johnny McPhillips 4; Pen: Johnny McPhillips

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Mark Fallon, Dave Fanagan, Mark Fogarty

HT: Ballynahinch 17 St. Mary’s College 0

BALLYNAHINCH: Ross Adair; Richard Reaney, David Busby, Robin Harte, Aaron Cairns (capt); Johnny McPhillips, Rhys O’Donnell; Jonny Blair, Zack McCall, Tom O’Toole, James Simpson, Jack Regan, Keith Dickson, Bradley Luney, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Claytan Milligan, Tommy O’Hagan, Connor Phillips, Ryan Wilson, George Pringle.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Ruairi Shields; Hugo Conway, Mark Fogarty, Marcus O’Driscoll (capt), Dave Fanagan; Conor Dean, Cormac Foley; Tom O’Reilly, Richie Halpin, Michael McCormack, Liam Corcoran, Mark Fallon, David Aspil, Ronan Watters, Nick McCarthy.

Replacements: Stephen O’Brien, Padraig Dundon, Daniel Lyons, Paddy O’Driscoll, Craig Kennedy.

BANBRIDGE 34 OLD BELVEDERE 14, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Jonny Stewart, Conor Field 2, Ben Carson, Penalty try; Cons: Ian Porter 2, Pen try con; Pen: Ian Porter

Old Belvedere: Tries: Penalty try, Ethan Baxter; Cons: Steve Crosbie, Pen try con

HT: Banbridge 12 Old Belvedere 0

BANBRIDGE: Josh Cromie; Conor Field, Andrew Morrison, Johnny Little, Ben Carson; Ian Porter, Jonny Stewart; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Corrie Barrett, Chris Allen, Stevie Irvine, Caleb Montgomery, Ethan Harbinson, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Jonny Weir, Ross Haughey, Robin Sinton, Dale Carson, Joseph Finnegan.

OLD BELVEDERE: Daniel Riordan; Jack Keating, Tom Molony, Ben Carty, David Butler; Steve Crosbie (capt), Peter O’Beirne; James Bollard, Ethan Baxter, Adam Howard, Jack Kelly, Valentine Tauamiti, Eoin Sweeney, Eoin O’Neill, Karl Miller.

Replacements: Kilian O’Neill, Declan Lavery, Michael Stapleton, Fergus Flood, Joe White.

MALONE 32 BALLYMENA 0, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Dave Cave, Andy Bryans 3, Jack Owens; Cons: Callum Smith 2; Pen: Callum Smith

Ballymena: –

HT: Malone 17 Ballymena 0

MALONE: Jack Owens; Nathan Brown, Stewart Moore, Josh Pentland, Andy Bryans; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Dave Cave, Ricky Greenwood, James McAllister, Stuart Doddington, Joe Dunleavy, Ross Todd (capt), Ryan Clarke.

Replacements: Scott Finlay, Lee Barlow, Josh Davidson, Graham Curtis, Rory Campbell.

BALLYMENA: Tim Small; Eoin Ritson, Matthew Norris, Glenn Baillie, Sam Millar; Bruce Houston, Michael Stronge; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Jonny Spence, Chris Cundell, Ian Caldwell, Connor Smyth, Phil Campbell, Marcus Rea (capt), Clive Ross.

Replacements: Houston Bonnar, Scott Agnew, Josh Bill, Matthew Dick, Jonny Rosborough.

NAAS 33 BUCCANEERS 19, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Ruadhan McDonnell, Andy Ellis, Peter Hastie, Peter Osborne, Conor Doyle; Cons: Peter Osborne 4

Buccaneers: Tries: Darragh Corbett, Rory O’Connor, Michael Hanley; Cons: Michael Hanley, Luke Carty

HT: Naas 14 Buccaneers 12

NAAS: Peter Osborne; Fionn Higgins, Niall Delahunt, Eoin Walsh, Andy Ellis; Peter Hastie, Richard Fahy; Stephen Lackey, Graham Reynolds, Adam Coyle, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ruadhan McDonnell, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua (capt).

Replacements: Conor Doyle, Jack Barry, Cillian Dempsey, Gauthier Petit, Fionn Carr.

BUCCANEERS: Graham Lynch; Aidan Wynne, Rory O’Connor, Robert Enraght-Moony, Darragh Corbett; Michael Hanley, Frankie Hopkins; Martin Staunton (capt), Rory Grenham, Niall Farrelly, Ruairi Byrne, Torin Rensford, Sean Masterson, Brian McDonnell. Evan Galvin.

Replacements: Darren Browne, Conor Kenny, Owen Treacy, Colm Reilly, Luke Carty.

OLD WESLEY 31 CITY OF ARMAGH 10, Energia Park, Donnybrook

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Penalty try, Cronan Gleeson, Conor Barry 2; Cons: Rory Stynes, Josh Miller 2, Pen try con; Pen: Rory Stynes

City of Armagh: Try: Robbie Whitten; Con: Ryan Purvis; Pen: Ryan Purvis

HT: Old Wesley 10 City of Armagh 3

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, David Poff, Alan Gaughan, Paul Harte (capt); Josh Miller, Charlie O’Regan; Ciaran McHugh, Ben Burns, Conan Gleeson, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann, Paul Derham, Conor Barry, Mark Rowley.

Replacements: Andrew McCrann, Conor Maguire, Donnchadh Phelan, Johnny O’Sullivan, Lachlan Anderson.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Tim McNiece; Andrew Willis, Evin Crummie, Jonny Pollock, Ryan Purvis; Harry Boyd, Harry Doyle; Daryl Morton, Jonny Morton, Paul Mullen, Peter Starrett, Josh McKinley, Nigel Simpson, Robbie Whitten, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Oisin Kiernan, Peter Lamb, Stephen Morton, Chris Cousens, Gerard Traynor.

Champions/Promoted: Ballynahinch

Relegated: Ballymena

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-offs: Buccaneers

Division 1A promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

UCC v Malone, the Mardyke, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 27

Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park, Donnybrook, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 27

DIVISION 2A:

Galwegians 0 Blackrock College 17, Crowley Park

Dolphin 24 Cashel 32, Irish Independent Park

Highfield 41 UL Bohemians 0, Woodleigh Park

Nenagh Ormond 21 Navan 20, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent 31 Queen’s University 43, Rosbrien

Champions/Promoted: Highfield

Relegated: Galwegians

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-offs: Blackrock College

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

Buccaneers v Queen’s University, Dubarry Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20

Cashel v Navan, Spafield, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins 10 Galway Corinthians 11, Deramore Park

Greystones 29 Wanderers 22, Dr. Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys 10 MU Barnhall 50, Hatrick Park

Skerries 22 Dungannon 24, Holmpatrick

Sligo 36 Sunday’s Well 34, Hamilton Park

Champions/Promoted: MU Barnhall

Relegated: Sunday’s Well

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-offs: Skerries

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

Blackrock College v Sligo, Stradbrook, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20

Greystones v Rainey Old Boys, Dr. Hickey Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 25 Malahide 19, Upritchard Park

Bruff 26 Midleton 8, Kilballyowen Park

Omagh 19 Ballina 7, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Seapoint 22 Thomond 26, Kilbogget Park

Tullamore 24 City of Derry 18, Spollanstown

Champions/Promoted: Ballina

Relegated: Thomond

Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off: Seapoint

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

Skerries v Malahide, Holmpatrick, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20

Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND ROBIN QUALIFIERS:

ROUND 3 –

Connemara 0 Enniscorthy 27, Monastery Field

Instonians 21 Clonmel 28, Shaw’s Bridge

Champions/Promoted: Enniscorthy

Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off: Seapoint v Clonmel, Kilbogget Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 27