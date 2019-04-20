Rugby Result: Saracens crush Munster to book final spot

Saracens 32 Munster 16

Munster came up short once again in the Champions Cup as they lost out English side the Saracens at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Saturday. Johann Van Graan’s charges have now last three of the last three semi-finals.

Saracens led by English captain Owen Farrell led by 12-9 at the interval. Farrell kicked 4 penalties punishing the Munster defence for the mistakes. Munster themselves capitalised on some poor defence from the Saracens, Munster kicked three penalties with two from Tyler Bleyendaal and one from scrum half Conor Murray. However, it didn’t get much better for Munster other than that. Saracens came storming into the second half and in the first 13 minutes they scored 12 points which ultimately cost Munster the game. Michael Rhodes crossed for a well taken try on 43 minutes. Darren Sweetnam was in instead of the injured Keith Earls and he crossed for a try against the run of play on 60 minutes. Billy Vunipola as booed throughout the game by Munster fans, but he had the final say and put and end to any Munster comeback when he scored a try.

The loss was Munster’s 7th semi-final loss since 2008. However, going by this performance they still have a bit more to do if they want to end this record. Irish hopes turn to Leinster who play Toulouse.

Saracens: Alex Goode, David Strettle, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt (capt), Liam Williams, Owen Farrell, Ben Spencer; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Titi Lamositele, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Michael Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Joe Gray, Richard Barrington, Vincent Koch, Will Skelton, Schalk Burger, Richard Wigglesworth, Nick Tompkins, Alex Lewington.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.