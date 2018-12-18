Rugby transfers – Tom Daly joins Connacht from Leinster

Some good news for Connacht Rugby fans with the announcement today of the signing of Tom Daly on loan from Leinster until the end of the current season. The 25 year old centre has been part of the Leinster senior squad since 2016.

Daly who is from Carlow suffered damage to the ACL in his knee, forcing him to miss almost the entire 2017–18 season. So he is lots of potential to make a huge impact at Connacht if he can stay fit.

At an international level, Daly has played for Ireland at Under 18 and 19 levels and made his debut for Ireland Under 20’s in the 2013 Six Nations Championship. He went on to earn six caps in the Under 20 Junior World Championship later that year.

Daly also captained the Ireland National Rugby sevens team and was part of the squad that played in the 2016 Rugby Sevens Final Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Announcing the signing, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Tom Daly will now be joining us on a loan deal until the end of the season to bolster our squad. Tom is a powerful player who is capable of making a real contribution to our season and I’m sure he will integrate well into our existing squad.”