Rugby World Cup : Five best bets Ireland v Japan

Ireland take on Japan on Saturday morning in their second pool game with a win more than likely to guarantee Joe Schmidt’s men a place in the quarter-finals. With that in mind just like last weekend let’s take a look a five of the best bets for the game.

1. Ireland -21 @ 10/11 – This is a good bet in my opinion considering Ireland beat Scotland rather easily. Schmidt will likely make a few changes to his starting 15 but it certainly won’t weaken the side. Ireland – 21 looks a banker for me this weekend.

2. Ireland – 9 Half Time Handicap Betting @ 10/11 – This is another bet that has to be considered. I expect a clinical Ireland performance once more and to lay down an early marker. Ireland – 9 looks a good bet.

3. Ireland winning margin 21-25 points @ 5/1 – Ireland will likely get the bonus points 4 tries here and rack up a big total over the 80 minutes. I am going with the 21-25 point winning margin at 5/1.

4. CJ Stander Man of Match @ 7/1 – Stander had a massive game against Scotland and if he was to start here I expect another big game from him. His physicality is impressive and his ball retention is superb. Looks good odds.

5. Jack Conan Anytime Tryscorer @ 9/5 – Conan put in a big game against the Scots and will likely feature here again after that. He always come up with the odd try and I can see him getting one here.

Whatever you do enjoy the game and best of luck!!