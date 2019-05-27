Rugby World Cup : Ireland v Scotland Preview, Team News – Kick off 8:45am Irish time

We preview Ireland v Scotland, 22nd of September Start time 8.45am GMT, Yokohama Stadium we also have a probable starting team

Ireland’s first game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be against Six Nations opposition Scotland. Many will probably feel the winner of this game will go on to top the pool considering the quality of the opposition in the Pool, Japan, Russia, and Samoa are the other three teams in the group of five.

Form for the last 12 months

Ireland played Scotland twice in the last 12 months, winning 28-8 in March 2018 and then most recently in Murrayfield in March 2019 when Ireland won 22-13. Ireland had a superb 2018, beating New Zealand on home soil for the first time ever 16-9. They also beat Australia twice on the tour to New Zealand. In 2019 Ireland lost to England and Wales in the Six Nations but won the other three games against Scotland, Italy, and France.

Scotland has had a mixed bag of results over the last 12 months. They lost to the USA on the Scots summer tour in 2018. They did manage to beat Argentina though in Resistencia. In the 2019 Six Nations, Scotland beat Italy and drew with England, but lost their remaining games.

Form from the last three 3 World Cups

Ireland exited the 2015 World Cup losing 43-20 to Argentina in the quarter-final. They did top the pool though. In 2011 Ireland also exited at the quarter-final stage losing 22-10 to Wales again Ireland topped the pool stages. In 2007 Ireland failed to get out of a Pool containing hosts France. They lost to France and Argentina, beating Georgia and Namibia.

Scotland were beaten narrowly by Australia in the 2015 World Cup by Australia 35-34 in the quarter-final stages. They finished second in the Pool behind South Africa. In 2011 the Scots failed to get out of their pool they lost to Argentina and England, they beat Georgia and Romania. In 2007 Scotland finished 2nd in Pool C behind New Zealand. They made the quarter-finals but lost out to Argentina 19-13.

Two Most Important Players

Ireland – Johnny Sexton – Johnny Sexton is vital to the Ireland cause. He is one of the best fly-halves in the game at the minute. He is a superb goal kicker as well kicking for field position. Peter O’Mahony – Ireland’s Mr. Consitent never has a bad game. Is a superb line-out winner as in turning over at key times. Big game player.

Scotland – Stuart Hogg – One of Scotland’s biggest game players, he will be important here especially for his high-fielding and kicking. Finn Russell – Russell is like Sexton to Ireland he is vital. The kicking game he plays is superb. He is also good from the boot from the tee.

Coach Rating

Joe Schmidt – 9

Gregor Townsend- 7

Predicted Result

Ireland 28 Scotland 17

Probable starting team

Rob Kearney

Keith Earls

Chris Farrell

Bundee Aki

Jacob Stockdale

Johnny Sexton

Conor Murray

Jack McGrath

Rory Best (captain)

Tadhg Furlong

Iain Henderson

James Ryan

Peter O’Mahony

Josh van der Flier

CJ Stander

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway.

Betting

Ireland are 1/4 to win the match and the bookies make it a -9 handicap.