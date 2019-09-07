Russia lose to Connacht Rugby in 2019 Rugby World Cup warm up match

Russia rugby team have been beaten 42-14 by Connacht Rugby in their latest 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

Joe Schmidt will have no worries when he watches the video of his pool opponents in Japan, as Ireland will be expected to win by at least 80pts.

Russia went into the match in poor form after being hammered by Jersey and Italy and they had a shocking start after going behind in the first five minutes. A superb grubber kick from Tom Farrell took a great bounce and winger Tom Daly went in under the posts which left a very easy conversion for Darragh Leader.

The Irish side doubled their lead in the 17th minutes with a super break by Tom Farrell who broke the Russian defense wide open and left an easy run in for Darragh Leader, who kicked his own conversion to leave 14-0 to Connacht.

Russia started to come back into the match and they got their reward after 32minutes when a nice move from a lineout. Davydov had won the penalty and Kushnarev sent it to the corner. They opened the Connacht defence from the throw-in which lead to captain Vasily Artemyev getting over for a try to leave it Russia 7 Connacht 14. There were no more scores in the first half.

The second half started as bad as the first for Russia. Connacht broke down the right-hand side and after some great work by the forwards Denis Buckley go over the white line. Leader kicked the conversion and it was 21-7 after 44minutes.

Fifteen minutes into the second half the home crowd started getting behind Russia and after George Clancy awarded a penalty they got into the 22 and German Davydov went through three Connacht players to go in under the posts to leave it 14-21.

Connacht got a bit of luck when a kick by Niyi Adeolokun looked to be going to over the end line took but it took a great bounce for Stephen Fitzgerald to get the ball down just in time.

There was no luck five minutes later when once again Stephen Fitzgerald got at the end of a nice kick forward to go in under the posts. Originally Clancy thought it was knocked on but the replays showed some lovely play by Fitzgerald and the try was awarded. It left the game 35-7 after 70min.

The game finished with Paul Boyle going in for Connacht’s sixth try and Daragh leader kicked his sixth conversion. Connacht played very well but Russia are hopeless and will not get within 50pts of any team at the World Cup.

Russia team

Connacht team

(15-9) Darragh Leader, John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald, David Horwitz, Angus Lloyd, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Jonny Murphy, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Paul Boyle, Robin Copeland.

Replacements (16-24): Tom McCartney, Matthew Burke, Conor Kenny, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Stephen Kerins, Conor Fitzgerald, Niyi Adeolokun, Jarrad Butler