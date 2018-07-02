Samoa set to join Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Pool

Samoa now look likely that they will be joining Ireland’s group for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after they defeated Germany 66-15 in their first leg play-off game at Apia.

Samoa ran in 10 tries in total as Alapati Leiua, Melanai Matavao, Jack Lam, Iosofa Tekori, Dwayne Polatavaia, a penalty and a hat trick from Ed Fidow all scored in a massive win for the Samoan’s. Ah See Tuala scored 10 points with the boot, while Patrick Faapale added a further two conversions. Indeed it was the Samoan’s first win since 2016, where there last win came against Canada, the Samoan prime minister also came out before the game stating the team ”had no guts” and that all the players would have to resign if they lost to Germany. He also described Germany as a team with ”no knowledge of rugby”.

A win now on aggregate is looking likely for the Samoan’s as the scores from the two games combined are added together on aggregate. This means Samoa will join Ireland, Scotland, Russia and Japan in Pool A of the tournament barring something miraculous from Germany in the return leg. The last time Ireland played Samoa was in the November international game in 2013 in which Ireland ran out convincing 40-9 winners at the Aviva Stadium.