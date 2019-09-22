Schmidt heaps praise on Ireland performance

Joe Schmidt doesn’t show much emotion but we all know he is absolutely delighted with sides 27-3 win over Scotland on Sunday.

Speaking to RTE Sport’s Paul O’Flynn in the post game interview, Schmidt heaped the praise on his side. He was asked how good was your pack today? In which he replied “They were super, super, but I thought there was some good performances, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale, Garry Ringrose. The New Zealander continued, “Some of their (Scotland) defence was outstanding, Andrew Conway finished his try well but in the first half, Tadgh’s try, CJ taking off from the back of the scrum, James Ryan getting over and the strength of those guys and how well they teamed up and that whole pack collective effort was outstanding and it did give us a foothold in the match”.

O’Flynn then asked Schmidt regarding an update on the injuries to Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki who both went off in the first half with HIA. Schmidt said, “They are both fine now which is reassuring, but they will have to go through the protocol of HIA2 and HIA3 to determine whether or not they suffered a concussion”. Asked whether that will cause a selection problem for next week, he said “potentially” less so with Pete we have Rhys to come back in. He said guys are going to have be versatile at some stage.

Schmidt was then asked about Johnny Sexton . “He was able to kick, that was us been super cautious, because we got a good start, we got him and Conor off early, I thought they were pivotal for us today”.