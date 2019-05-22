Scott Vardy previews Leinster v Glasgow Warriors – Start time 6:30pm Saturday

Leinster are into another final after an easy win over Munster in the Pro 14 semi-final. Scott Fardy previews the final at Celtic Park on Saturday, 25 May, Kick off 6.30pm.

Leinster have been favourite to win the title since the start of the season and their Guinness PRO14 Final meeting with Glasgow Warriors is set to be a cracking match.

Glasgow annihilated Ulster last weekend and Leinster kept a strong Munster team from crossing the line during the match.

Backs coach Felipe Contepomi has issued a squad update ahead of this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 final against Glasgow Warriors in Celtic Park.

Second row Devin Toner has been ruled out of the match after sustaining a knee injury in the semi-final against Munster Rugby at the RDS Arena.

He is due to undergo further assessment on the injury throughout the week.

Josh van der Flier will be available after coming through his return from a groin injury with no issues.

There is no further injury update on Joe Tomane (hamstring), Barry Daly (collarbone), Mick Kearney (shoulder), Dan Leavy (knee) and Adam Byrne (quad).