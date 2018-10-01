Sevu Reece discharged without conviction after Connacht Rugby send letter to Court

New Connacht signing Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction after Connacht Rugby sent a letter to a New Zealand court saying if he was charged his contract would be withdrawn.

Reece is due in Connacht next month after he is finished playing the Mitre 10 Cup which he has had a super run of form scoring in nearly every game.

A report in Otago daily times this morning states that on July 1st while out drinking Reece grabbed his girlfriend to the ground after they had been having an argument and she suffered injuries to her upper face, bruising to the left side of her waist and left knee. Reece was stopped by a nearby doorman who intervened.

“You told the police you didn’t remember the assault because of the level of intoxication,” Judge Denise Clark told the court.

During the court proceedings, a letter from the head of operations for Connacht rugby informed the judge that a conviction would mean his contract would be withdrawn.

Police prosecutor was firmly against a discharge without conviction, saying that it would not mean an end to Reece’s career as a professional rugby player.

“This is an episode of family harm that occurred in the public domain – this is offending that is being widely deplored in the community and significant money by the Government is being spent to tackle domestic violence,” police prosecutor Melanie Feist said.

Reece was ordered to pay his victim $750 within 28 days.

It appears that Reece is still with his girlfriend “It does appear to me the victim has forgiven you. You have acknowledged you have a problem with alcohol and have been sober for three months.”

Waikato Rugby Union chief executive Blair Foote has confirmed that a misconduct charge is in process. “Until that process is completed, we don’t really know what it’s going to look like,” Foote said.