Six Nations – A look at the odds

So with less than two weeks away to the beginning of the 2019 Six Nations I have decided to look at some of the current odds available with the bookmakers. There are some nice looking odds if you fancy them and I will take you through some of them here now.

Looking at the outright betting market for the tournament. Ireland are favourites at 5/6, England are 3/1, Warren Gatland’s Wales are 9/2, Scotland are 10/1, France are 16/1 and Italy are a massive 500/1. We suggest a visit to OLBG for the latest sign up bonus for your weekend bets

The odds for a Grand Slam winner are also up with most bookmakers. Currently it is 4/6 no grand slam winner, Ireland are 11/5 to do the Grand Slam for a second successive year, England are 8/1, Wales are 12/1, Scotland are 25/1 with France and Italy 40/1 and 500/1 respectively.

Six Nations top tryscorer is where I would have few quid on a player. Jacob Stockdale is currently 4/1 to be top tryscorer. England’s Jonny May is 6/1 and Keith Earls is 7/1. Some outside bets I like are Huw Jones (Scotland) 33/1, George North (Wales) 12/1 and Stuart Hogg (Scotland) 18/1.

Another market I like is to finish in the top 2 in the table. Ireland for me are a shoe in to finish in the top two and the odds of 4/9 suggest this. The value for me would be to back Wales at 6/4. I feel they will have a big campaign in 2019. I would expect them to win there first two games also against France and Italy. The final market which I would suggest having a bet on is Top Ireland Tryscorer. For me there is again value here. Jacob Stockdale is 6/4 and they look good odds to be fair. However, the value bet for me is Keith Earls at 3/1. He tends to score a lot of tries and is in good form with his province.

Whatever you like to have a bet on enjoy the rugby it is going to be cracking few weeks and let;s hope Ireland can once again win the title.